Nancy O'Neal BPW Woman of the Year

This story originally appeared in the October 16 1979 issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor

Members of the Farmington BPW Club have selected a woman of quality for their recipient of the Woman of the Year Award for 1979-80.

Some of the qualities spelled out in her are: N – Noteworthy; A – Aspiring; N – Numerous Activites; C – Courageious; and Y – Youth Enthusiasm, all adding up to NANCY.

Nancy O'Neal has maintained quality in her business, home, community and club.

Mrs. O'Neal owns and operates Tonanzio's at its new election at the intersection of Middle Street and Karsch Boulevard.

She and her husband, Stan, are the parents of Mark, age 12, and Ann, age 11, and reside at 526 Sequoia Court in Farmington. The family are members of the First Baptist Church of Farmington where Mrs. O'Neal taught Bible School this summer. She has been a Pixie leader and is presently serving as treasurer of the Middle School PTA.

Her favorite method of relaxation is camping. A graduate of Hannibal-LaGrange Junior College and the University of Missouri at Columbia, she holds a Masters Degree in Business Education. She taught at University City High School in University City High School in University City and one year at the Sweet Springs High School. She is a native of New Florence, Mo.

Mrs. O'Neal became a member of the Farmington BPW Club in 1974. In 1975 she attended Leadership Conference and was club treasurer. In 1977 she attended State Membership Workshop and was Second Vice-President – Program Chairman for the 1977-78 year which included being in charge of three monthly programs.

She has served on the auditing committee and was Mistress of Ceremonies of the 1979 May Installation Banquet. In 1978-79 she served as First Vice-President and Finance Chairman and is currently chairman of National Business Women's Week, which will be celebrated later this month.

The special presentation was made to Mrs. O'Neal by Mrs. Letty Burris, at their regular meeting on Monday, October 15 at the Old Plank Road Inn. Special guests at last night's meeting were: Ardie Schopper, Director of District 12 and President of the Ste. Genevieve BPW Club and Hattie Wolf, a club member from Ste. Genevieve.

