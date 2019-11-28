{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Nancy Weber Garden Club in Farmington crafted holiday wreaths during their Nov. 19 meeting. The wreaths were donated to the Help the Hungry Bake Sale’s silent auction.

In other business, the club approved the 2020 slate of officers to be installed in December and welcomed new member Darlene Ruble. President Denise Wright noted that the club was honored as a recipient of the Edna Ruth Fischer Award at the October Southeast District Federated Garden Clubs district meeting. The recognition came as a result of the club’s noteworthy membership growth in 2018.

Per tradition, the club will contribute to the Season of Hope community initiative in St. Francois County and members will support the upcoming Mineral Area College Agriculture Club’s Poinsettia Sale during the week of Dec. 2.

Active club members, along with associate members and past presidents, will reconvene on Dec. 17 to conduct business and participate in an annual Christmas social and ornament exchange.

