This article originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 8, 1959 Farmington Press. – Editor

Members of the Farmington board of education inspected the new senior high school at a special meeting of the board Thursday, October 1. The classrooms and offices of the new building were substantially completed. The lunchroom and dressing rooms needed additional electric wiring and heating before being substantially completed. The electrical and heating contractors stated that this would should be completed by Friday, October 9. The gym floor is being sanded and it is expected that the floor will be sanded, painted, and the floor sealed by October 15.

The board of education was pleased with the progress that has been made in the new building. However, the work has not been completed as fast as the contractors had indicated. Therefore, the board informed the contractors that they could not accept the building until the entire building was substantially completed. This date cannot definitely be set, since the contractors have taken longer to complete their work than indicated to the board in the past.

The janitors started scrubbing and waxing the classroom floors on Monday, October 5. If the work progresses at the rate reported by the contractors, the building should be substantially completed and ready to move in the classroom and office furniture by Thursday, October 15. Unless there are further delays, it would seem possible to start school in the new building on Monday, October 19.

If the weather permits, outside concrete walls will be laid this week by the contractor. The circle drive and service entrance and the road south of the school building will be completed this week, if the weather permits.

