{{featured_button_text}}
Dale Wright (Wide)

Rep. Dale Wright

A program created by the Missouri General Assembly to increase access to high speed internet is now in effect. The goal of the program is to ensure communities all across Missouri have access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.

Passed into law in 2018, HB 1872 established a grant program within the Department of Economic Development to expand broadband internet access to unserved and underserved parts of Missouri. During the 2019 session, the legislature approved funding for the program in the state budget. As a result, the program is now able to provide $5 million in grants that match up to 50 percent of the construction costs to expand broadband to areas that don’t have it.

With the launch of the program, Gov. Mike Parson said, “It’s a huge problem that nearly 20% of Missourians lack access to high speed internet. That’s the kind of problem that if you work toward solving it, it’s going to help with other problems, like retaining good talent or offering better health care and education for our communities. Broadband is exactly the kind of infrastructure that Missouri needs to grow and thrive in the future.”

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The broadband grant program guidelines, selection criteria, application, and frequently asked questions are available on the Department of Economic Development's website at this link: https://ded.mo.gov/content/missouri-broadband-grant-program. On this link, scroll to bottom of page to About the Department, Click on Contact DED, scroll down to Broadband Development Office, you can then access the Director of this program at 573-694-8785

Guidelines and scoring criteria are now posted on the department’s website. The grant application period will be open on December 4, 2019. Applications may be submitted through January 6, 2020. Projects will be selected based on the need for servicing unserved areas of the state, meeting or exceeding the state’s minimum definition of high-speed internet, the applicant’s share of total project costs, economic and community benefit, and adoption strategies.

I am honored to represent you as your voice at the State Capitol. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office with your state or legislative concerns.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments