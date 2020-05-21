$1.5 million ladder truck purchase approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington City Council approved the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department when it met in regular session on the evening of May 14 at Long Memorial Hall.

A contract was entered between the city and MacQueen Emergency Equipment for the purchase of a Pierce Velocity Mid-Mount Aerial Truck totaling $1,543,404.48. The truck will be financed over a period of five years in a lease purchase agreement with U.S. Bank.

In her monthly report to the council, Finance Director Michele Daniel explained several aspects of city finances after the March audit that compared the city’s 2019 financial health to the results of previous audits completed over the last nine years.

“If you have an increasing percentage of your revenue that comes from the general sales tax, that means that you are becoming more reliant on that sales tax,” she said. “When you have a downturn in the economy or a pandemic as we just experienced, there are many cities that are really struggling. They are seeing significant decreases in their taxes and [are] having to lay off employees because they are heavily reliant on those sales taxes.