$1.5 million ladder truck purchase approved
Farmington City Council Meeting

The Farmington City Council meets in regular session Thursday evening at Long Memorial Hall, operating with social distancing.

 Mark Marberry

The Farmington City Council approved the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department when it met in regular session on the evening of May 14 at Long Memorial Hall.

A contract was entered between the city and MacQueen Emergency Equipment for the purchase of a Pierce Velocity Mid-Mount Aerial Truck totaling $1,543,404.48. The truck will be financed over a period of five years in a lease purchase agreement with U.S. Bank.

In her monthly report to the council, Finance Director Michele Daniel explained several aspects of city finances after the March audit that compared the city’s 2019 financial health to the results of previous audits completed over the last nine years.

“If you have an increasing percentage of your revenue that comes from the general sales tax, that means that you are becoming more reliant on that sales tax,” she said. “When you have a downturn in the economy or a pandemic as we just experienced, there are many cities that are really struggling. They are seeing significant decreases in their taxes and [are] having to lay off employees because they are heavily reliant on those sales taxes.

"We do have a more diversified revenue stream. A lot of those cities are reliant on malls, big entertainment parks or something like that. We have much more diversification. It doesn’t hit us as hard, but it is something we need to look more at.”

Because the next regularly scheduled meeting falls on Memorial Day, it has been moved to 6:30 p.m. May 26 at Long Memorial Hall.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

