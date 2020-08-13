2020 Cardboard Boat Race brings out six teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Farmington Parks and Recreation Boat Race returned Sunday evening to the Farmington Water Park.

Five decorated cardboard and duct taped ships took part in the popular event that saw the brave crews try their best to outdo their opponents' time in making a complete loop of the park's Lazy River. While all of the teams made it around the Lazy River, some teams got a little wetter than others.

The boats and their team members were Broken Anchor, sailed by Keegan Harris, 8, and Lane Harris, 6; Peeling Bananas, sailed by Halie Pogue, 13, and Elizabeth Yaeger, 13; Norwhal, sailed by Adalie Rackovan, 8, and Bennett Rackovan, 10; Noah's Ark, sailed by Brock Busenbark, 12, and Gary Noah Busenbark, 6; and Batman, sailed by Emma Cooper and Jack Borchers.

In addition to the award for Fastest Boat, the teams were eligible to win in three additional categories — Most Creative Design, the Titanic Award (for the ship that sank the fastest) and the People's Choice Award (based on votes cast before and during the contest). Each winning crew walked away with miniature oars designed and painted by lifeguard Jasmine Coleman.

This year's award winners were Fastest Boat: Noah's Ark; Most Creative: Peeling Bananas; Titanic: The Narwhal; and People's Choice: Broken Anchor.

