2020 Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade

The annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade returned Friday evening to downtown Farmington. Organized by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the parade, themed “A Magical Family Christmas,” once again proved to be a festive and colorful way for the city to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. This year’s parade winners were best in show – First State Community Bank; first runner up – Bryant Restoration; and second runner up – Denny Boyd Towing.