2020 Walk of HOPE is going virtual

McCutcheon said with April being sexual assault awareness month as well as child abuse prevention month, there is no better time to raise awareness and try to change the language.

"Many people who have been victimized will not identify as someone who has been assaulted," McCutcheon said. "They will refer to it as being abused or traumatized or raped or molested or incest or start a statement out that says 'it was just,' to minimize what happened to them."

McCutcheon said according to dictionary.com assault means a violent attack.

"Perpetrators who make a plan to violate someone often do it in a way that is very methodical," McCutcheon said. "Part of that plan is to gain your trust and often times to make you feel special. Ninety percent of the time, we know our perpetrators and 60 percent of the time they are people that we trust."

McCutcheon said she thinks it is important to change the language to include those who know they have been violated and victimized but not necessarily in a violent way.

"We could use the wording like sexually abused, misused or trauma," McCutcheon said. "Sometimes when we simply hear these words an automatic association would be to think that they are violent. In reality they are not."