 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Area Memorial Day services planned
0 comments

2021 Area Memorial Day services planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Veteran organizations to honor departed

Farmington VFW Post 5896, American Legion Post 416 and the Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard are pictured standing on the Madison County Courthouse steps following a 2019 Memorial Day service.

 File photo

Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416, along with the Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and Bugler, will commemorate Memorial Day by honoring their fallen comrades at local cemeteries.

All veteran organizations are invited to attend the Memorial Day services at both the Madison County and St. Francois County courthouses to place a wreath in honor of their fallen comrades.

The VFW, American Legion and JROTC also extends an invitation to the community to attend the services and pay tribute to these fallen comrades, some of whom have given their lives as the price for freedom.

Services will commence at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Special observances will be held at the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington and the Madison County Courthouse in Fredericktown.

The following is a listing of the cemeteries and times that memorial services will be held: Odd Fellows, also known as IOOF Cemetery, Saint Francois Lodge Cemetery, Ste. Genevieve Avenue, 6:45 a.m.; Lutheran, Highway 32, 7 a.m.; Hill View Memorial Garden, 7:15 a.m.; Copenhagen, 7:30 a.m.; William Murphy, Old Fredericktown Road, 7:45 a.m.; Knights of Pythius, H Highway, 8 a.m.; New Calvary, H Highway, 8:10 a.m.; Masonic, South Henry, 8:20 a.m.; Libertyville, 9:10 a.m.; Madison County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Fredericktown, 9:40 a.m.; Knob Lick, 10:10 a.m.; Pendleton, Doe Run, 10:35 a.m.; IOOF, Doe Run, 10:45 a.m.; Alexander, Parkland Hospital, 11:10 a.m.; Park View, Weber Road, 11:45 a.m.; Three Rivers, 12:05 p.m.; Masonic, Colony Church Road, 12:25 p.m.; Farmington Courthouse, 1 N. Washington St., Farmington, 12:45 p.m.; and Farmington VFW Post 5896, 814 E. Karsch Blvd.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This device was invented in the mid-1850 and is still widely used today...but mostly outside of the United States. Do you know what it is call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News