2021 Elks Soccer Shoot results announced
Pictured are participants in Farmington Elks Lodge 1765's annual Soccer Shoot held Sept. 11 in Engler Park.

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 held their annual Soccer Shoot on Sept. 11 at Engler Park. The classes were based on age with a first, second and third place for each class.

Under 7 Boys: First Place – Ryder Herbst; Second Place – Branden Sheets; Third Place – Ayden Kellogg

Under 7 Girls: First Place – Evelyn Washam; Second Place – Ellie Eaves; Third Place – Ella Spence

8-9 Boys: First Place – Keagan Mueller; Second Place – Joseph Flickinger; Third Place – Alexander Duncan

8-9 Girls: First Place – Madison Johnson; Second Place – Kenleigh Hayes; Third Place – Madalyn Lunsford

10-11 Boys: First Place – Reign Harris; Second Place – Arturo Sosa; Third Place – Braedyn Liesman

10-11 Girls: First Place – Ava Hayer; Second Place – Gracie Flickinger

12-13 Boys: First Place – Lucas Wade; Second Place – Everett Busch; Third Place – Jayme McGee

12-13 Girls: First Place – Haley Hasemeier; Second Place – Juliana Lunsford;  Third Place – Amelia Stringham

14-15 Boys: First Place – Troy McGee; Second Place – Austin Mulleny

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

