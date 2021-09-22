2021 Elks Soccer Shoot results announced

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 held their annual Soccer Shoot on Sept. 11 at Engler Park. The classes were based on age with a first, second and third place for each class.

Under 7 Boys: First Place – Ryder Herbst; Second Place – Branden Sheets; Third Place – Ayden Kellogg

Under 7 Girls: First Place – Evelyn Washam; Second Place – Ellie Eaves; Third Place – Ella Spence

8-9 Boys: First Place – Keagan Mueller; Second Place – Joseph Flickinger; Third Place – Alexander Duncan

8-9 Girls: First Place – Madison Johnson; Second Place – Kenleigh Hayes; Third Place – Madalyn Lunsford

10-11 Boys: First Place – Reign Harris; Second Place – Arturo Sosa; Third Place – Braedyn Liesman

10-11 Girls: First Place – Ava Hayer; Second Place – Gracie Flickinger

12-13 Boys: First Place – Lucas Wade; Second Place – Everett Busch; Third Place – Jayme McGee

12-13 Girls: First Place – Haley Hasemeier; Second Place – Juliana Lunsford; Third Place – Amelia Stringham

14-15 Boys: First Place – Troy McGee; Second Place – Austin Mulleny

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

