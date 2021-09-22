2021 Elks Soccer Shoot results announced

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 held their annual Soccer Shoot on Sept. 11 at Engler Park. The classes were based on age with a first, second and third place for each class.
Under 7 Boys: First Place – Ryder Herbst; Second Place – Branden Sheets; Third Place – Ayden Kellogg
Under 7 Girls: First Place – Evelyn Washam; Second Place – Ellie Eaves; Third Place – Ella Spence
8-9 Boys: First Place – Keagan Mueller; Second Place – Joseph Flickinger; Third Place – Alexander Duncan
8-9 Girls: First Place – Madison Johnson; Second Place – Kenleigh Hayes; Third Place – Madalyn Lunsford
10-11 Boys: First Place – Reign Harris; Second Place – Arturo Sosa; Third Place – Braedyn Liesman
10-11 Girls: First Place – Ava Hayer; Second Place – Gracie Flickinger
12-13 Boys: First Place – Lucas Wade; Second Place – Everett Busch; Third Place – Jayme McGee
12-13 Girls: First Place – Haley Hasemeier; Second Place – Juliana Lunsford; Third Place – Amelia Stringham
14-15 Boys: First Place – Troy McGee; Second Place – Austin Mulleny
