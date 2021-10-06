2021 FHS HOMECOMING COURT

Alyssa Koppeis, representing Student Council, is pictured with her escort, Jeris Files, after being crowned Farmington High School's 2021 Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime of the Knights football game against Poplar Bluff. Koppeis was crowned by last year's queen Emma Crites, escorted by Brant Gray.
Other members of the Homecoming Court are, from left, Cassie Widdows, with escort Mason Stegall; Taylor Henson, with escort Blake Cook; Hollie Bryant, with escort Daniel Day; Graci Blyze, with escort Caleb Dougherty; Emma Gerstner, with escort Clayton Komar; Erika Hull, with escort Carter Murray; and Emily Reever, with escort Zach Gallaher.