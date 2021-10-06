 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 FHS HOMECOMING COURT
0 comments

2021 FHS HOMECOMING COURT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 FHS HOMECOMING COURT
Nikki Overfelt

Alyssa Koppeis, representing Student Council, is pictured with her escort, Jeris Files, after being crowned Farmington High School's 2021 Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime of the Knights football game against Poplar Bluff. Koppeis was crowned by last year's queen Emma Crites, escorted by Brant Gray.

Other members of the Homecoming Court are, from left, Cassie Widdows, with escort Mason Stegall; Taylor Henson, with escort Blake Cook; Hollie Bryant, with escort Daniel Day; Graci Blyze, with escort Caleb Dougherty; Emma Gerstner, with escort Clayton Komar; Erika Hull, with escort Carter Murray; and Emily Reever, with escort Zach Gallaher.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This interesting item was a handy thing to have around the office and still might be for some folks. Do you know what it is? If you think you …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess looks like your typical office trash can, but it's more than that. Take a good look at it, see what makes it differen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News