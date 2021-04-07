 Skip to main content
2021 Hope 4 Autism Car Show brings out crowd Saturday
In a change of format from last year's event, Hope 4 Autism held its annual "Light It Up 4 Autism" Car Show under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday in the parking lot of the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex parking lot in downtown Farmington.

The event brought out people of all ages who enjoyed looking at the classic vehicles while supporting a worthy local charity who provides various forms of aid for people on the autism spectrum. The event coordinator was Dave Honerkamp.

All photos by Farmington Press Reporter Mark Marberry.

