After two unsuccessful attempts to hold its second Spring Fling Vendor Blender in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee, a local charity that raises funds through a variety of events for local food pantries, held a successful event Saturday at Centene Center. The committee partnered with the Mineral Area College Food Pantry for the event that took place from 9 a.m. to noon and featured a continental breakfast, door prizes every 15 minutes and a wide range of vendors from the area.
2021 Spring Fling Vendor Blender a success!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
In less than a week’s time, the Little Theatre Guild at Mineral Area College will shut the stage lights off, take down their posters, and leav…
- Updated
This week's Take a Guess is a special compartment that used to be found in many homes. Do you know what it was used for? If you think you do, …
- Updated
Steven Kurzweil, MD, a board-certified general surgeon who has over 20 years of experience and performed over 10,000 surgeries, has joined Med…
Everyone experiences changes in their lives at one time or another, but there’s a big change coming to the L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Liv…
The Farmington R-7 Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday, April 20. At the meeting, results from the April 6 election were certifi…
- Updated
In anticipation of last Thursday's recognition of Earth Day, St Francois County Rotary Club members — along with students from Farmington High…
On the Friday afternoon prior to last weekend's senior prom, a mock accident demonstration was held in the front parking lot of Farmington Hig…
Cassadee Ziegelmeyer, 8-year-old daughter of Mike and Heather Ziegelmeyer of Farmington, will be attending Little Britches Rodeo Nationals in …
- Updated
30 Years – 1991