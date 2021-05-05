2021 Spring Fling Vendor Blender a success!

After two unsuccessful attempts to hold its second Spring Fling Vendor Blender in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee, a local charity that raises funds through a variety of events for local food pantries, held a successful event Saturday at Centene Center. The committee partnered with the Mineral Area College Food Pantry for the event that took place from 9 a.m. to noon and featured a continental breakfast, door prizes every 15 minutes and a wide range of vendors from the area.