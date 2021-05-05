 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Spring Fling Vendor Blender a success!
0 comments

2021 Spring Fling Vendor Blender a success!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After two unsuccessful attempts to hold its second Spring Fling Vendor Blender in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee, a local charity that raises funds through a variety of events for local food pantries, held a successful event Saturday at Centene Center. The committee partnered with the Mineral Area College Food Pantry for the event that took place from 9 a.m. to noon and featured a continental breakfast, door prizes every 15 minutes and a wide range of vendors from the area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is a special compartment that used to be found in many homes. Do you know what it was used for? If you think you do, …

KARSCH CLEANED UP FOR 'EARTH DAY'
News

KARSCH CLEANED UP FOR 'EARTH DAY'

  • Updated

In anticipation of last Thursday's recognition of Earth Day, St Francois County Rotary Club members — along with students from Farmington High…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News