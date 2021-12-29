2022 ART Blooms Banner Contest announced

It’s time for area students to submit entries for the eighth annual Light Pole Banner Design Contest. The theme for the 2022 artwork is "Paws, Fins, Wings & Things," with the emphasis being on pets and wildlife.

"This year’s event has spread throughout the region and is made possible by the generous sponsorship of First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, and Unico Bank with the coordination of the contest by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA)," said Scottye Adkins, executive director of MACOA.

"The ART Blooms banner contest has grown spectacularly in the recent years. The MACOA volunteers enjoy the process of sorting the over 1,500 entries. It gives us a chance to see all of the talent artists represented."

Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, who came up with the original idea of ART Blooms, said, "We are glad to see the banner contest expand into the other towns in the region. It is always a joy to see the artwork up and down the streets in Farmington."

The ART Blooms contest is open to local K-12 students in public, private, and home schools in the Mineral Area. Students are asked to submit an original drawing, painting, or illustration depicting the theme using the official entry form. Artwork submitted by home schools and private schools will be represented in the town nearest their location.

A total of 258 banners will be on display in 2022," Adkins said. "They will be on display in the towns of Arcadia, Ironton, Pilot Knob, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Farmington, Fredericktown, Park Hills, and Potosi. We hope you will travel to each location to view all 258 banners with artwork by our own local k-12 students from March to October.

Artwork must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 28. They can be dropped off at or mailed to the Farmington Public Library, 101 N A Street, Farmington, MO 63640. Entries can also be mailed to Mineral Area Council on the Arts, P.O. Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601 or dropped off at Mineral Area College Fine Arts Building, Room 134. If mailed, entries should be submitted flat in a protective envelope. The artwork should not be folded.

Official guidelines and entry forms are available at the Farmington Library, www.MineralAreaArts.org, and at Mineral Area Council on the Arts on Facebook. Questions may be directed to Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

