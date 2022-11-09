 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 FALL YARD OF THE SEASON

  • 0
2022 FALL YARD OF THE SEASON

The Dore family of Farmington was designated as having the "2022 Fall Yard of the Season" by Belgrade State Bank and the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

 Submitted photo

The Dore family of Farmington was designated as having the "2022 Fall Yard of the Season" by Belgrade State Bank and the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

Congratulations!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This has to be one of the ugliest bugs you'll find anywhere in the world. For this week's Take a Guess, readers are asked to name this hideous…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News