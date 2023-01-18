2023 Light Pole Banner Design Contest now underway

The ninth annual Light Pole Banner Design Contest is now underway. The theme for this year’s artwork is “I Saw It Out My Window.” It can be through the window of your car, house, boat, plane, submarine, etc.

This year’s event has spread throughout the region to your hometown and is made possible by the generous sponsorship of First State Community Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, and Unico Bank with the coordination of the contest by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA).

Tiffany Gallaher, executive director of MACOA, said, “I am so excited to continue to grow this wonderful event. Frankclay will have banners posted this year. This brings our total up to 10 participating towns.”

There will be so much student artwork to see in 2023! The ART Blooms contest is open to local K-12 students in public, private, and home schools in the Mineral Area. Students are asked to submit an original drawing, painting, or illustration depicting the theme using the official entry form. Artwork submitted by home schools and private schools will be represented in the town nearest their location.

More than 300 banners will be on display in 2023 throughout the towns of the Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Farmington, Frankclay, Fredericktown, Park Hills, and Potosi. We hope you will travel to each location to view all of the wonderful banners with artwork by local K-12 students from March to October.

Artwork must be submitted to the Farmington Public Library or MACOA by Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Farmington Library, 101 N A Street, Farmington, MO 63640; or to Mineral Area Council on the Arts, P.O. Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.

If mailed, entries should be submitted flat in a protective envelope. The artwork should not be folded.

For a copy of the contest rules or to download an official contest entry form, go to https://mineralareaarts.org/2023/01/08/art-blooms-2023-theme-announced/

For more information, contact Tiffany Gallaher at 573-518-2125 or tgallaher@MineralArea.edu.