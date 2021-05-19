 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 GARDENERS HOLD SPRING SALE
0 comments

25 GARDENERS HOLD SPRING SALE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
25 GARDENERS HOLD SPRING SALE
Kevin Jenkins

The Twenty Five Gardeners’ Spring Sale, opens May 7 across the street from the U.S. Post Office on Columbia Street.

The popular event once again featured a wide selection of plants, trees and shrubs, seeds, yard art and “other stuff” for purchase.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

Here's another antique household device that was used in many homes. Do you know what the product was used for? If you think you do, send an e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News