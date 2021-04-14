25th Annual Awards Ceremony honors AFJROTC students

The Farmington R-7 School District Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) held its 25th Annual Awards Ceremony at noon April 7 in Centene Center.
Cadets from all four high school grades received awards for achievements earned throughout the school year. The event was narrated by AFJROTC instructor SMSgt Earnest Heflin (Ret.).
Freshman Cadet Cadence Donlon began the ceremony by playing the National Anthem, followed by Heflin introducing the head of the AFJROTC program, Col. Randall Sparks (Ret.) who spoke about the cadets.
“This event celebrates a year’s worth of accomplishments by some very special young men and women,” he said. “These cadets that you see today have worked hard to earn their achievements. The entire corps of cadets for this year have been a very productive and positive year despite the obvious obstacles that they all have faced.
“Despite a pandemic, our cadets performed over 800 community service hours, including multiple national level service events. We exceeded our goals with 11% of our cadets in the National Honor Society and a cadet-corps GPA of greater than 2.5. Our Air Force Core Values are ‘Integrity, Service and Excellence’.
"Our AFJROTC mission statement is ‘To develop citizens of character dedicated to serving our nation and community’. I am confident that as we later close this important event, you will agree with me that our cadets have been true to these values and mission.”
Some of the senior cadets had already graduated and entered the service or were otherwise not available to receive their awards. Some awards were also presented in class instead of at the ceremony.
Cadet Hannah N. Serth received the Air Force Sergeants Association Award.
B-Flight Sophomore Cadets receiving their Outstanding Flight Ribbons for the first semester were Shelby Bullock, Austin Childs, Paul Clark, Austin Lee, Dylan Pratt, Hannah Sertl, Emma Smith, Gabrielle Thieret and Randall Windsor.
B-Day Squadron Senior Cadets receiving their Outstanding Flight Ribbons for the first semester were Jade Dickerson, Avary Gray, Mathew Jordan, Trenton Kiefer, Kylie Kinnard, Dustin Smith, Emma Spiker, Clayton Teems, Claire Wampler, Justin Yeager and Blake Zahner.
The Marksmanship Team was recognized for their accomplishments. Marksmanship Commander was Caleb Dougherty with Abrianna Owens receiving top female shooter and Caleb Dougherty, top male shooter.
Senior cadets awarded honor cords by earning a 3.0 GPA or higher and participating in the JROTC program for at least three years were Avary Gray, Kylie Kinnard, Trenton Kiefer, Emma Spiker and Blake Zahner.
See additional photos from the ceremony on pages A8-A9.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com