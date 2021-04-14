25th Annual Awards Ceremony honors AFJROTC students

The Farmington R-7 School District Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) held its 25th Annual Awards Ceremony at noon April 7 in Centene Center.

Cadets from all four high school grades received awards for achievements earned throughout the school year. The event was narrated by AFJROTC instructor SMSgt Earnest Heflin (Ret.).

Freshman Cadet Cadence Donlon began the ceremony by playing the National Anthem, followed by Heflin introducing the head of the AFJROTC program, Col. Randall Sparks (Ret.) who spoke about the cadets.

“This event celebrates a year’s worth of accomplishments by some very special young men and women,” he said. “These cadets that you see today have worked hard to earn their achievements. The entire corps of cadets for this year have been a very productive and positive year despite the obvious obstacles that they all have faced.

“Despite a pandemic, our cadets performed over 800 community service hours, including multiple national level service events. We exceeded our goals with 11% of our cadets in the National Honor Society and a cadet-corps GPA of greater than 2.5. Our Air Force Core Values are ‘Integrity, Service and Excellence’.