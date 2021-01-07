4,500 use local locker plant facilities

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 29, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press.
On inquiry by The Farmington Press at the two locker plants here yesterday, it was revealed that approximately 4,500 people are using the facilities at the local plants. The two firms serving this covering this community are the Lee’s Tom Boy Store & Locker Plant near the airport and Thal & West IGA Super Market and Locker Plant, 216 W. Columbia St.
In addition to the 750 families who actually rent lockers, about 175 families use the butchering, freezing and processing facilities of the two plants here and store the food in their own freezers at home.
The inquiry by The Press was prompted by an announcement this week by the State Department of Agriculture to the effect that a new locker rating problem will go into effect Jan. 1, said to be one of the most important measures ever taken in Missouri relating to frozen food lockers. It will allow locker operators and users to know how their food handling, processing and storage compares with state standards.
Handling the major portion of more than one-fourth the state’s food consumed annually by population, the scope of the locker industry in Missouri is tremendous. During 1950, there were 19,7951 locker boxes rented by 480 plants in the state.
Because of this tremendous volume of food, methods and sanitation of the processing and storage in locker plants are of vital importance to the health and welfare of the citizens, Robert T. Thornburg, commissioner of the State Department of Agriculture, declares.
To provide a closer check on such operations, Joseph T. Stakes, director of the dairy division of the state department, has announced a new inspection report to be used in scoring all frozen food locker plants in the state.
For the first month, January, plant operators will use the new inspection form in scoring their own plants. After that, state inspectors will make periodic inspections, using the official sheet as a basis to ascertain compliance with provisions of the law. Also, the official inspection of building, facilities, safety measures employed, refrigeration and temperature control, cleanliness of employees and checks will bring about improved conditions and corrective measures which have been taken since the previous report.
Grading on the inspection sheets will cover every phase of the processing and storage of food, location of plant, construction equipment, toilet facilities, disposal of waste products, maintenance, emergency equipment and insurance.
Inspection reports are not new to the industry, but this new form is more understandable than any previously used. It is based on a point system with a specified number of decimals allowed for each of the 57 items included.
A score of 100 is perfect, but Stakes says a rating of 80 or above may be considered satisfactory. He adds that an intelligent use and understanding of this new method of this new method of judging plants will bring about more efficient operation and at the same time provide the using public with adequate protection and service.