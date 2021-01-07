4,500 use local locker plant facilities

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 29, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press.

On inquiry by The Farmington Press at the two locker plants here yesterday, it was revealed that approximately 4,500 people are using the facilities at the local plants. The two firms serving this covering this community are the Lee’s Tom Boy Store & Locker Plant near the airport and Thal & West IGA Super Market and Locker Plant, 216 W. Columbia St.

In addition to the 750 families who actually rent lockers, about 175 families use the butchering, freezing and processing facilities of the two plants here and store the food in their own freezers at home.

The inquiry by The Press was prompted by an announcement this week by the State Department of Agriculture to the effect that a new locker rating problem will go into effect Jan. 1, said to be one of the most important measures ever taken in Missouri relating to frozen food lockers. It will allow locker operators and users to know how their food handling, processing and storage compares with state standards.

Handling the major portion of more than one-fourth the state’s food consumed annually by population, the scope of the locker industry in Missouri is tremendous. During 1950, there were 19,7951 locker boxes rented by 480 plants in the state.