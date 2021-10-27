 Skip to main content
$45,000 needed to secure Rice-Stix shirt factory for city
This story originally appeared in the Friday, Oct. 2, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The special committee that was appointed last week to investigate the factory conditions at Lebanon and Slater have personally visited these towns and report that the businesspeople at both places were highly in favor of their factories and considered the money spent in securing them as a very profitable investment.

In view of their favorable report the main committee has definitely decided to commence the solicitation of funds necessary for the project. A meeting of the committees will be held next Tuesday evening at which time all details will be worked out and the drive for $45,000 will commence the following day, Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The first plan favored for raising the money was by the sale of lots at a fixed price. However on giving the plan more thought the committee decided this was not the best way and now have decided to raise the money by public subscriptions of $25.00 or more.

If the entire amount is to be raised, as will be necessary if the project is to be a success, everybody in Farmington who is financially able will have to give and give liberally. The committee is working out a plan to enable the persons making donations to have a few months’ time in which to pay their entire pledge.

The new factory, if secured, will be located in the block belonging to T.V. Brown, between S. Jefferson Street and S. Washington Street. Mr. Brown has offered this location for only $1,000, which is far below its actual worth. It will make an excellent factory location because of its nearness to the business district.

It seems to us that in this time of general unemployment a factory that will employ from 100 to 300 persons will be the greatest thing that could occur to Farmington. But if we are to secure the factory it will take the wholehearted cooperation of everyone.

