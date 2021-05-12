'50th Anniversary Showcase' this Saturday night at MAC

Have you ever shot craps in a New York City Sewer with a wiseguy at your side, danced the Time Warp with a girl with magenta hair, or listened to a fiddler playing as he sat on a thatched roof?
For many people in the community, the answer is a resounding "Yes!" thanks to the Little Theater Guild and their theatrical performances for the last 50 years at Mineral Area College.
Although the Little Theater Guild presented its last production — the 1971 Broadway hit, Godspell — just a couple of weeks ago, they have saved a little bit of magic for one last event.
“The Mineral Area College Little Theatre Guild’s 50th Anniversary Showcase” will open for one night only — Saturday, May 15 at the Fine Arts Theater.
According to Theater Director Chuck Gallaher, The Showcase will be a celebration of the past five decades and feature a host of performers — some who will be graduating in a couple of weeks and others who are alumni that walked the stage some 40 years ago. They will all come together and share some of the pinnacle moments in either a sketch, a song or monologue.
“I wanted to do this regardless of the status of the theater,” Gallaher said. “I felt 50 years, the golden anniversary, there would be enough presence to do something fun like a review of previous shows that guild members are really proud of and made a genuine impact on their lives.”
Since its conception, the Little Theatre Guild has delivered 298 different productions to the Parkland area, many cutting-edge Broadway productions like Rent, Bat Boy: The Musical and Next to Normal, as well as classics like My Fair Lady, Guys and Dolls, and two of Shakespeare’s best known plays — Much To Do About Nothing and Romeo and Juliet.
Learning through social media and word of mouth they would have an opportunity to perform once last time, members of the guild — both past and present — responded overwhelmingly to celebrate a program that lasted half-a-century and had such a lasting impact on each and every one of them.
“The response was huge,” Gallaher said. ´We had people immediately start planning things. We had a lot of people who were associated with the theater want to get involved. Some said they want to get involve but it has been quite a few years since they performed and they didn’t think they still had it, but have been interested in helping in other ways, such as handing out programs or taking tickets.”
For most guild members, the theater was more than just the productions that were performed, the songs they sung or the great monologues they recited. It was about the bond they formed with others who they might never have met if it hadn't been for "that one play" they were involved in together.
“It is amazing how many people that the Theater Department and the guild affected,” Gallaher said. “There are so many people who consider this home, not because of the amount time they spent, but because it was a place they first felt a kinship of belonging. A place where they could relax and become themselves.”
Gallaher is not just speaking as the director of the theater, but as a community member who grew up and spent most of his life in some way associated with the theater.
“I have been associated with the program for 23 out of the 50 years,” Gallaher said. “My aunt and uncle were involved in the department back in the late 80s and early 90s and would bring my brother and me to the shows. I thought it was the biggest and best thing on the planet.”
Gallaher is not the only guild member who spoke about the special bond people form while working or performing at the theater. Most will tell you they developed friendships, bonds that do not dim as the years go on.
“Along with taking classes and learning skills Chuck taught us, a lot of it was the bonds you form with the people you have worked with,” said Caitlyn Emert, a former guild member. “It really is the friendships you developed and the chance of getting out of your shell and being someone different.”
For long time community leader and former performer, Laura Simpson Raymer, the guilds longevity is easy to explain. It was all about family.
“I think the MAC Little Theatre Guild lasted so long because ultimately, it’s a family,” Raymer said. “Theater bring people from all walks of life together and gives them the opportunity to feel loved, respected and supported. It is a place where anyone, no matter what physical abilities or looks or wealth can be a part of something bigger than themselves and feel at home. I will forever grateful for the love and family I found there.”
Over the course of its existence, thousands of people have crossed the stage and have been affected by its presence. The theater has seen athletes, teachers, administrators and business leaders get involved. It can even boast a former member of the Missouri Legislature, Kevin Engler, as a member.
With family at the heart of the program, it comes as no surprise that the theater has become something handed down in the family. Parents and grandparents are watching their own children perform on the very same stage they did years earlier.
For some performers, the theater introduced them not only to new friends, but their soulmates under the theater lights. They not only met a lifelong friend, but in some cases their spouse. For Sam and Tiffany Gallaher, Bye Bye Birdie was more than a show they starred in. It was the show that led to a marriage and the beginning of a family that includes a son and a second child on the way.
“I really think it was that show and us being cast together that was the jumping off for the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Sam. “When we first met, we were seeing other people, but during the play we became really good friends. Then we didn’t see each other until we both started going to MAC and we were cast together again in The Putnam County Spelling Bee a while later.”
Over the next couple of years, the couple would team up in several other productions, typically being teamed up as the romantic interest. But for Tiffany, joining the Little Theatre Guild came at the perfect moment. She and her family had recently moved to Potosi from Oklahoma, and the young performer was looking for new avenues to try to meet new friends.
“When I first moved here from Oklahoma, I did not know anybody,” Tiffany said. “The Potosi Theater really opened their arms and took me in. Then I heard about the theater at MAC. I took a big leap of faith and auditioned for the lead in Bye Bye Birdie and I got the part. When Sam and I started both attending MAC, Chuck kept casting us as the romantic love interest in almost every show we were in.”
When the lights go up on Saturday, the community will witness some of the greatest talent the area has to offer. For that one evening, the audience will be able to immerse themselves in a host of performances by actors who have all appeared on that stage at one time or another.
“Saturday night will be a celebration of the last 50 years and that is what I really want to focus on,” Gallaher said. “I want to focus on the happy moments we had and the good things that came from our department.”
Emert echoed the same sentiments as her director, mentor and friend when she said, “Saturday night will definitely be a celebration. There may be a little heartache about losing something we don’t want taken away, but the theater will never die. We are going to keep finding ways to express ourselves. So, we will be celebrating the past 50 years and the experiences we got to have.”
The Showcase will be held at the Fine Arts Theater at Mineral Area College on Saturday, May 15, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. curtain.