'50th Anniversary Showcase' this Saturday night at MAC

Over the course of its existence, thousands of people have crossed the stage and have been affected by its presence. The theater has seen athletes, teachers, administrators and business leaders get involved. It can even boast a former member of the Missouri Legislature, Kevin Engler, as a member.

With family at the heart of the program, it comes as no surprise that the theater has become something handed down in the family. Parents and grandparents are watching their own children perform on the very same stage they did years earlier.

For some performers, the theater introduced them not only to new friends, but their soulmates under the theater lights. They not only met a lifelong friend, but in some cases their spouse. For Sam and Tiffany Gallaher, Bye Bye Birdie was more than a show they starred in. It was the show that led to a marriage and the beginning of a family that includes a son and a second child on the way.

“I really think it was that show and us being cast together that was the jumping off for the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Sam. “When we first met, we were seeing other people, but during the play we became really good friends. Then we didn’t see each other until we both started going to MAC and we were cast together again in The Putnam County Spelling Bee a while later.”