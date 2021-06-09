52 FHS seniors to graduate tonight

The high school graduation program will be held tonight in the high school auditorium when 52 pupils whose names appeared in a previous issue of this paper will receive their diplomas. As has been the custom in Farmington High School, this will be a new type of program in which the pupils will present the entire exercise. A pageant entitled “Heritage of Humanity,” under the supervision of Miss Genevieve Huss and Mrs. Gladys Henriksen will be given. The presentation of the diplomas will be by C.Y. White, president of the board of education.