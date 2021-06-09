52 FHS seniors to graduate tonight

This article/photo originally appeared in the Friday, May 23, 1941 issue of The Press. – Editor
The high school graduation program will be held tonight in the high school auditorium when 52 pupils whose names appeared in a previous issue of this paper will receive their diplomas. As has been the custom in Farmington High School, this will be a new type of program in which the pupils will present the entire exercise. A pageant entitled “Heritage of Humanity,” under the supervision of Miss Genevieve Huss and Mrs. Gladys Henriksen will be given. The presentation of the diplomas will be by C.Y. White, president of the board of education.
The Farmington High School Baccalaureate Program was held in the high school auditorium on Sunday evening, May 18. The sermon was preached by Rev. Peter Fischer. The High School Chorus furnished the music. Rev. Virgil P. Glass, Rev. Roland Sims, and Rev. John J. Taylor assisted in the service. A large and appreciative audience was in attendance.
The eighth-grade graduation exercises were held last night, Thursday, in the high school auditorium. Forty-three pupils received their certificates of promotion. The program consisted of musical numbers and a pageant portraying a number of Mother Goose jingles that the audience was expected to interpret. As usual with the eighth-grade pupils, the program was well-rendered.
The graduating exercises of the Douglass School were held in the Long Memorial Hall on Saturday evening May 17. A program in which all the pupils of the Douglass School participated was carried out. The following pupils graduated from the eighth grade and received their certificates of promotion: Walter Hadlock Powers; Robert Elwood Bridges, salutatorian; and Charles Francis Thornton, valedictorian.
In addition, the following awards were presented: certificates for one year’s perfect attendance — Charles Thornton, Richard Bridges, Paul Powers and Roxie Bridges; certificates for two years’ perfect attendance — John Yeager, Corinne Evans, Charles Douthit, Daisy Baker, Joyce Baker. Awards for athletic tests were given to Emma Baker, John Yeager and Windell Jones.