700 quarts of beer confiscated
This photo originally appeared in the April 10, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Sheriff Roy E. Presnell and Deputies Bayles and May last Saturday evening raided the dance hall between Elvins and Bismarck on Highway 32, operated by Henry Harris, and found 700 quarts of home brew.

The officers had received word that Harris was dispensing large quantities of the beverage on evenings that public dances were conducted at his establishment. On searching the dance hall proper, nothing was found but the officers noted that the dog kennel seemed to be a likely hiding place. The kennel was arranged so that it could be entered through a door in the rear of the dance hall. The floor was covered with freshly scattered leaves, and raking these aside, the officers found loose boards covering a vat that contained the beer. All but enough for evidence was broken and Harris brought to the local jail from which he was released Monday after giving bond.

“Blue Monday” Skaggs, of Doe Run, was also arrested at the dance on a charge of carrying concealed weapons. He is now awaiting trial during the May term of Circuit Court.

Continuing on out Highway 32 to about one-and-one-half miles west of Bismarck, the officers raided the residence of Mr. Ed. Woolford. A quantity of home brew and whiskey was found at the home. She was released on bond Monday morning.

