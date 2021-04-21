700 quarts of beer confiscated

The officers had received word that Harris was dispensing large quantities of the beverage on evenings that public dances were conducted at his establishment. On searching the dance hall proper, nothing was found but the officers noted that the dog kennel seemed to be a likely hiding place. The kennel was arranged so that it could be entered through a door in the rear of the dance hall. The floor was covered with freshly scattered leaves, and raking these aside, the officers found loose boards covering a vat that contained the beer. All but enough for evidence was broken and Harris brought to the local jail from which he was released Monday after giving bond.