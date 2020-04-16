A breath of fresh air

Finishing touches on three more were underway Friday, with the promise that another 100 could be made soon, if needed.

The small team is working together for the first time. Powered by a cumulative pile of advanced degrees and willingness to help, the group has a lot of street cred, perhaps best illustrated by Dennis Mell’s thumb, which was shortened a long time ago by a milling machine.

“I was happy that somebody tracked me down,” said Mell, in charge of automating the new ventilators. “My first thought was there is a lot of complexity, so I hope we have a good team. And hopefully it’s inexpensive enough so we can help more people. I’ve always told people that it doesn’t do any good to design an artificial heart if it costs $100 million or some number that is unachievable.”

Mell grew up working on dairy farms in the Farmington area before studying electrical engineering at what is now Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. He went on to build cash register machines and their electronic components in Ithaca, New York, before returning to Missouri, where he and his wife, Ellen, started a machine shop in their garage in 1997. That shop grew into Custom Technologies, an engineering and manufacturing business here in a nondescript Brentwood industrial park.