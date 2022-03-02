A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A 13-year-old eighth-grader who committed suicide last month after being bullied at school and whose funeral procession was made up of a long line of trucks that accompanied his coffin from Eugene, Missouri, to Jefferson City, has a local connection. His mother and several siblings live in Farmington.

Ashley Gilbert’s son, Dalton Frank, was the subject of a touching story written by special correspondent Michael Daly that can be accessed on the Daily Beast website. When contacted by The Farmington Press, Gilbert made it clear at the outset that she wanted an opportunity to share Dalton’s story.

“I want this to spread as far as we can because I don’t want another family to ever go through this,” she said. “We have lost too many in the last couple of weeks to the epidemic that bullying has become.”

Dalton lived with his father, Shawn Frank, in Eugene. While the couple no longer lived together, they remained strongly committed to raising their children together.

“We were never married but separated on mutual terms as we just weren’t happy together,” Gilbert said. “We have however remained strong friends, and co-parent based on what is best for Dalton and his sister Maggie”

Gilbert received word of her son’s death at one of the worst times imaginable — Valentine’s Day.

“I had just dropped his oldest brother Nathan off at work and was waiting for his other older brother, Casey, to get out of wrestling practice,” she said. “His father called me from Georgia. He is a truck driver. He told me that Dalton had been involved in an accident and was being taken to the hospital via ambulance. That was all he knew, and he was turning and gunning back to Missouri.

“I tried calling Dalton’s grandma first and didn’t get an answer. So, I called his grandpa, Tom, a sheriff’s deputy who answered and informed me that my son had passed. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that I learned it had been self-inflicted. I crumbled, of course, and grabbed both his older brothers and traced home to prepare for the trip to Jefferson City.”

Once Gilbert and Dalton’s siblings arrived in Jeff City, the parents were comforted in their grief by family members — and each other.

“Shawn and I leaned on each other heavily this last week-and-a-half,” she said. “His uncles and grandfather were also a boon in helping us organize the arrangements and the convoy for Dalton’s last ride.”

Asked if anyone had noticed Dalton being depressed or heard him mention that he was being bullied at school, Gilbert said, “No he didn’t tell anyone other than a couple of teachers and students. That was the part that shocked me the most, honestly. Because he was always smiling and being a goofball.

“We asked his brothers and his sister if they had gotten any messages from their brother, to which they each replied ‘no.’ We asked if he had ever said anything about his bully. They all said ‘no.’ And, of course, we blame ourselves for not noticing, but he never acted out of character. He talked about his summer plan of polishing aluminum wheels at the shop so he could buy truck parts for his Chevy. He wanted to join the military and go to college. Nothing ever hinted at him having depression or suicidal thoughts… and he always had his beautiful smile.”

Gilbert said she was “amazed and very humbled” by the more than 800 signatures that filled Dalton’s guestbook during his visitation. Because of Dalton’s love for trucks, as well as his desire to be part of a convoy someday, his uncle, Carey Frank put together a procession and led the way in his Peterbilt, with Dalton’s father riding beside him and the boy’s coffin on the back of the flatbed.

“For his funeral and convoy, over 200 truckers lead the way,” she said. “Most had never met my son. That’s not counting the trucks and cars of every shape and size, the color guard motorcycle escort, the highway patrol, and the local police department. Dalton’s convoy stretched from the Eugene exit ramp all the way to the 179 exit ramp. And the people holding signs, the businesses who changed their billboards for him, I was utterly humbled. My son touched so many lives, I bawled and then I smiled. And I knew he was watching us with that beautiful grin of his.”

Now, Gilbert and the rest of Dalton’s family will have to remain content with the cherished memories they have of the teen.

“Dalton was [in Farmington] frequently on weekends during school, Christmas breaks and then spent most of the summer here around his sports schedules, of course,” she said. “He loved watching his brother Casey play football and wrestle for the Knights.”

Taking stock of what she and her family have endured in the loss of Dalton under such tragic circumstances, Gilbert has a tough message for other parents who don’t believe a child of theirs would ever commit suicide.

“I want them to realize that it CAN happen to anyone,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how sweet, talented, outgoing, or outspoken their child is. It doesn’t matter if they play sports or have tons of friends. Dalton was a great student and a well-rounded athlete — he did archery, track, youth baseball, and shooting sports. He had a ton of friends — six of his closest friends asked to be pallbearers, along with his two older brothers. He had dreams and a well-thought-out plan for his future.

"Parents need to be having hard conversations. Talk about how wrong bullying is. Make sure you ask repeatedly how your children are and don’t let them brush you off. Talk to and get to know their friends. That way their friends will be willing to come to you if a problem occurs. And adults need to stop bullying too. All that does is teach children it’s OK because mom and dad do it.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

