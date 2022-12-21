 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Christmas greeting from the Farmington Press

A Christmas greeting from the Farmington Press

Merry Christmas to all of our readers and their families from the staff of The Farmington Press!

 File Photo

As Christmas is upon us

Here is hoping you don’t forget

The reason for all the fuss.

A child born in a stable

A king began in low esteem

His story, not a fable.

A child to have his own star

And to be honored by wise men-

Leaders who came from afar.

A brief life full of wisdom

Signs, wonders and miracles made

Asking for all, receiving some.

To pay for our sins his wage

Offering all eternal life

While dying at a young age.

People are also reading…

One whose role was foreordained

His life, ultimate sacrifice

On all of us, blood a stain.

His death, then come back to life

Someday he will return and take

His flock, an end to all strife.

Approaching this holiday

Designed for goodwill to all man

Letting his Peace on Earth stay.

The twinkling lights, pretty gifts

The concerts, great meals, fellowship

All designed to spirits lift.

To greet the end of the year

Remember the one who gave all

May all your loved ones be near.

Wishing that all of you may God bless

From all of us at the Farmington Press.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

