A Christmas greeting from the Farmington Press

As Christmas is upon us
Here is hoping you don’t forget
The reason for all the fuss.
A child born in a stable
A king began in low esteem
His story, not a fable.
A child to have his own star
And to be honored by wise men-
Leaders who came from afar.
A brief life full of wisdom
Signs, wonders and miracles made
Asking for all, receiving some.
To pay for our sins his wage
Offering all eternal life
While dying at a young age.
One whose role was foreordained
His life, ultimate sacrifice
On all of us, blood a stain.
His death, then come back to life
Someday he will return and take
His flock, an end to all strife.
Approaching this holiday
Designed for goodwill to all man
Letting his Peace on Earth stay.
The twinkling lights, pretty gifts
The concerts, great meals, fellowship
All designed to spirits lift.
To greet the end of the year
Remember the one who gave all
May all your loved ones be near.
Wishing that all of you may God bless
From all of us at the Farmington Press.
