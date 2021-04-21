A Court and Classroom Giant

According to St. Paul athletic director and varsity basketball coach, Justin Ford, in order for a player to be selected they must have an ACT composite score of at least a 27, a 3.25 or higher GPA, good moral character and be in good standing on the team.

“Lane has checked all of those boxes for us this year,” Ford said. “He averaged 12 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. As one of only two seniors on the team, he helped lead us to an 8-14 record and our first ever district win.”

As casual as Falch is about his athletic skills, he is just as reserved about his academic success. He is presently in a virtual dead heat for class valedictorian, and easily surpassed the requirements to make the academic team.

“I have an ACT composite of 28 and my GPA is a 4.2 out of a 4.0,” Falch said. “Academics have always come easy for me. I have never really had to work all that hard, but I am sure that will change once I get to college.”

According to Falch, he first became aware of the academic team last year from some his teammates and set his mind on attaining a spot on the academic team.