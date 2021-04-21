A Court and Classroom Giant

Whether it is leading his school’s basketball team to its first district win or competing for the number one spot in his graduating class, St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Lane Falch has made his last year at the local high school a year to remember, including being named to the 2021 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State basketball team.
“I am the first person from St. Paul who has ever been selected to the all-state team,” Falch said. “I think they select like 30-50 players, maybe more. So, it is pretty much an honor to be selected.”
He believes he achieved his latest accolade through hard work, perseverance and a love for the game. Falch will also admit to another probable reason for his selection.
“I am a very competitive person and I have grown up with basketball always around me,” he said. “I have always had a love for the game, the competitiveness, and pushing myself to get better at it every day. I don’t think I am a crazy good athlete but my coaches say I’m OK. As I got older, the coaches pushed me harder. I can’t say it’s been easy, but it has been attainable.”
In order to be selected as a member of the Academic All-State team, a player has to have more than the ability to put points up on the board. They must be just as strong academically as they are athletically.
According to St. Paul athletic director and varsity basketball coach, Justin Ford, in order for a player to be selected they must have an ACT composite score of at least a 27, a 3.25 or higher GPA, good moral character and be in good standing on the team.
“Lane has checked all of those boxes for us this year,” Ford said. “He averaged 12 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. As one of only two seniors on the team, he helped lead us to an 8-14 record and our first ever district win.”
As casual as Falch is about his athletic skills, he is just as reserved about his academic success. He is presently in a virtual dead heat for class valedictorian, and easily surpassed the requirements to make the academic team.
“I have an ACT composite of 28 and my GPA is a 4.2 out of a 4.0,” Falch said. “Academics have always come easy for me. I have never really had to work all that hard, but I am sure that will change once I get to college.”
According to Falch, he first became aware of the academic team last year from some his teammates and set his mind on attaining a spot on the academic team.
“I actually got the ball rolling last year when I heard about it from some other players in the past,” he said. “I got with Coach Ford and talked to him about helping me get in line for the team.”
Like most mentors, Ford was just as excited to see one of the school’s players be highlighted both academically and athletically.
“It has been very cool to see a player grow and develop over the three years I have been at St. Paul,” Ford said. “Lane has seen a lot of success this last year in just trusting the process I had laid out for him when I first came to St. Paul.”
Although St. Paul is a small school, the school size in no way takes away from Falch’s ability on the court or in a classroom. At 16 years of age, he will be one of the youngest students to graduate from the local parochial school.
“I won’t be 17 until April 20,” Falch said. “I was moved up one year. I would have been the second youngest as a junior, but since being moved up, I’m just really young for my class.”
Since last semester, Falch’s academic competitiveness is also coming to the fore as he and one other student are vying for class valedictorian. According to Falch, only 4/1,000 of a point separates him and the other student from the top academic position.
In addition to his classroom success, Falch has also been an active member of the area’s 4-H program and a member of the Farmington High School FFA program – one of the last St. Paul students to co-op with the public high school.
Upon graduation, Falch, the son of Sara and Philip Falch of Farmington, will follow in his father’s footsteps and study to become a veterinarian at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he plans to do his undergraduate work in science — specifically in the area of agriculture.
“With my dad being a vet, I grew up around animals and the 4-H,” Falch said. “Working with animals has always had my interest and it is something I want to put my time into.”
In just a little over a month — Sunday, May 23 — St. Paul will be holding commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021, and Falch will finish his career having left an indelible mark on the school.
“Lane has etched himself in to St. Paul’s history both athletically and academically,” said Ford. “For students who are coming behind him, they will see it is possible to be a good student athlete and be recognized for it. It will show our future students that hard work and determination matter.”
