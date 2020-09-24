A Crowning Achievement!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: In the print edition of The Farmington Press, the article incorrectly states that there is no homecoming parade planned for this year. There will be a parade and it will follow its traditoinal route beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Farmington High School's 2020 "Nick at Nite"-themed homecoming game starts at 7 p.m. Friday when the Knights (4-0) go up against the Cape Central Tigers (1-2) in gridiron action at Haile Memorial Stadium.

Due to the caronavirus pandemic homecoming is going to be quite a bit different this year. But fear not — the queen coronation will be taking place during halftime as usual and will without a doubt be the crowning achievement for this most unusual school year!

In preparation for the big event, the school has announced the names of the eight queen candidates and their escorts. The candidates were nominated by students within their respective club or organization, and then those clubs or organizations voted on the person they most wanted to see represent them in the homecoming court.