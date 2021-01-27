 Skip to main content
A dog and two cats need someone to love
A dog and two cats need someone to love

A dog and two cats at Farmington Animal Control are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Female mixed breed dog named “Nala” is a year-and-a-half old. Surrendered to animal control by her owners, Nala is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with her owner. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. She prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.

• Male cat named Snickers is very sweet and an older cat. He was surrendered by his owner and needs a loving home where he's the only pet.

• Piper, a very friendly 8-month-old cat is available for adoption now.

Farmington Animal Control, 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Officer Boyd at 573-6319521. Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington pound.

