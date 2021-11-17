A dollar bill given in gratitude for life

"One of the (U.S.) paratroopers began firing on my uncle as he was coming down to earth," Voertmann continued. "The parachute caught on a tree limb and the soldier dropped his rifle and was hanging helplessly in the tree. It was Thomas Murphy, of North Carolina, I later discovered."

In later years, his uncle told him that at the time of the invasion, he and his fellow German soldiers were cautioned to avoid taking any Allied prisoners since manpower was needed in battle. Ignoring these orders, Lance Cpl. Braune took Murphy prisoner and hunkered down for the night as they listened while firefights erupted around them.

Voertmann said his uncle's compassion and decision not to kill the paratrooper was likely because he had family living in the United States. Also, being 34 years old at the time, he may have possessed less combative temperament than many of the more youthful soldiers with whom he served.

"During the night, Thomas was so grateful that my uncle didn't shoot him that he gave him a dollar bill with his name and other information on it," Voertmann said. "The next morning, the Germans were still in command of the area, so my uncle took Thomas back to the command post to turn him over as a prisoner."