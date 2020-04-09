A farewell to 'Dano'

St. Francois County Emergency Management Director, Dan “Dano” Duncan, died unexpectedly last week on April Fool’s Day. Because of his well-known sense of humor, word of Duncan’s passing could have easily been mistaken by his many friends as the most elaborate April Fool’s joke ever conceived.
Unfortunately, the news of Duncan’s passing was all too true and once word spread throughout the community, hit those who knew and loved the 44-year-old Farmington native like a lightning bolt from the sky.
Because his life touched so many in a unique and wonderful way, The Farmington Press contacted several of his friends and co-workers, asking them to share their memories and impressions of a man who always seemed to greet the world with a smile.
Brian Pratt remembered the first time he and Duncan crossed paths when both were Farmington Middle School students.
“It was probably about eighth grade when he moved here and I met him — and it kind of went from there,” Pratt said. “We hit it off pretty well and we ended up graduating from Farmington High School together in 1993.
“When Sheri and I got married, he was there, and we ran around together for years after that. We actually moved into the same apartment complex as he and his wife, Chary, and the kids. We lived almost right next door to them as neighbors for a couple of years. After that — well, life happens.”
According to Pratt, when it came to “Dano” Duncan, it was all about the shenanigans.
“We were both about as goofy as the other one was,” he said. “There’s so many stories, I can’t even begin to tell them all. We’d make late night trips to Plank Road — hanging out up there with him and his good buddy, Greg Rau, who passed away last year about this time. We were all real good friends.
“Back around 1995 or 1996, somebody went to take a family portrait — I think it was at Super 8. They were trying to drum up business, so one of the guys said, ‘Let’s go get a picture of all the guys that always hangout together. So, we showed up with bottles of alcohol, and posed for a picture, and had a studio picture made. I have tons of pictures of us on float trips and just hanging out.”
Sheri Pratt recalled one of her favorite stories about Duncan that took place at a Fourth of July event held at the home of Brian’s father.
“All of the guys were out there, and we were picking teams of two to play bottle rocket war. Well, I ended up being the last one picked because nobody wanted a girl. In the end, Mike [Matinna] and I won after I shot Dan in the crotch with a bottle rocket. It wasn’t intentional — I just dropped it where he was. I literally set his crotch on fire.
“He was such an amazing man with such a giving heart and so funny! He could make the worst thing funny. If you listened to him on the P.A. system saying to seek shelter immediately — I can’t imagine what he was really doing when he said that.”
Asked how her husband found out about Duncan’s death, Sheri Pratt said, “I got the phone call from a friend of mine at the sheriff’s department — one of the first phone calls — and I left work early to go home and tell Brian. It was the only way I could think to tell him.
Lora Henson of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office was another friend blindsided by Duncan’s death after having spent time talking and laughing with him earlier in the day.
“He came into the office that morning and ate breakfast pizza with us,” she said. “He was cracking jokes and we were working on emergency management stuff the day before, so we never thought anything of it. Yeah, it was a shock.”
Henson recalled first meeting Duncan when he came to work at the sheriff’s office.
“He was our IT person, but we worked close in hand in dealing with a lot of our system work,” she said. “He was an interesting character — and he was funny. There’s so many funny stories I could tell because we worked together all the time. I’ll miss all the crazy jokes he would crack. He was hard to explain because, you know, he was just funny all the way around.”
Henson stressed that in addition to his ever-present sense of humor, Duncan was also an outstanding co-worker who often worked side-by-side with her on a number of projects.
“He was awesome to work with,” she said. “You know, we got a lot of stuff accomplished. If he needed stuff done, I could help him. If I needed something done, then he helped me. Dan and I went to school training together. So, we worked really lose together. We helped each other out too.
Farmington Police Officer Byron Ratliff remembered his friendship with Duncan that spanned decades.
“I met Dan while working here at the police department,” he said. “He came in as a dispatcher and I was an officer. We worked together, you know, forever. I’ve been here since ‘93 and I think he came in probably around ’94 or ‘95, somewhere around there. We both did fire together and police together. Then, throughout the years, we just got to know each other. He worked his butt off for our community here.”
And what will Ratliff remember most fondly about his friend?
“You just couldn’t ask for a better guy. ‘Danno’ was a good friend to all of us. I could sit and brag about him all day. He did take his job very serious, but behind the scenes he was fun. We always had a good time when we all hung out together. He was just a lot of fun.
“To me, the most important thing about Dan was the way he treated his family. ‘Danno’ was very family oriented. Our kids went to school together. That man did everything to make sure those kids had everything they needed, and he loved them very much. They were his pride.”
Knowing both the emotional and financial impact Duncan’s death has had on his wife and children, Sheri Pratt said help is on the way.
“BackStoppers kicked in a sizeable check to help Chary and the kids,” she said. “’Danno’ wasn’t an actual officer, but he meant everything as if he was one. So, we’re still trying to get BackStoppers to finish off the way they normally would in a family situation like this. We’re working on it. Our local BackStoppers is made up of such a wonderful organization and such wonderful people on the board of directors — they’re working to get the family what they need.”
