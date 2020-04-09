A farewell to 'Dano'

“He was awesome to work with,” she said. “You know, we got a lot of stuff accomplished. If he needed stuff done, I could help him. If I needed something done, then he helped me. Dan and I went to school training together. So, we worked really lose together. We helped each other out too.

Farmington Police Officer Byron Ratliff remembered his friendship with Duncan that spanned decades.

“I met Dan while working here at the police department,” he said. “He came in as a dispatcher and I was an officer. We worked together, you know, forever. I’ve been here since ‘93 and I think he came in probably around ’94 or ‘95, somewhere around there. We both did fire together and police together. Then, throughout the years, we just got to know each other. He worked his butt off for our community here.”

And what will Ratliff remember most fondly about his friend?

“You just couldn’t ask for a better guy. ‘Danno’ was a good friend to all of us. I could sit and brag about him all day. He did take his job very serious, but behind the scenes he was fun. We always had a good time when we all hung out together. He was just a lot of fun.