A Godly Dad

“Luckily, they have their mother’s intelligence,” he said with a grin. “I don’t know that much of me rubbed off there because they’re both very bright, very smart, disciplined. I think you’re born with a personality. You’re born the way you are, and you can’t change that, but you try to instill in them direction. They’ve done really well. We’re at a point now where it’s nice to have adult children.

“I’m a Christian and there’s a verse in the Bible that talks about a wise child being the pride of a parent. When you have a child and they’re doing good, it makes you feel good because you’ll never stop being a father.

"I can remember when my wife was pregnant with Sierra. My thought was, ‘Oh, sacrifice!’ I was thinking about all the things I was going to have to give up and change. But I tell people that once you hold that baby, you never think that way again. You never think of it as a sacrifice anymore. You give and you forgive, and you ask forgiveness — and you keep moving on.

“The real joy is when they’re adults and you can have an adult-type relationship with them. Like Sierra just called me this morning. When Sierra was in college, she would call me when she had a crisis — the car broke down, something was wrong. She would call her mom when everything going good. She didn’t need me.