A Godly Dad

Chuck Sitzes is a family man through and through.
He’s crazy about his wife of 30 years, LinDis, and the couple’s two daughters — Sierra, 28, and Katherine 26. As Father’s Day rolls around again, he spent a few minutes with The Farmington Press taking a stroll down memory lane and recalling the high points of his life — none of which he feels matches the tremendous joy he derives from being a dad.
“I work for the city at the Farmington Regional Airport,” he said. “I’m the only one that works here, and I do everything — the fuel, the cleaning, grass cutting, maintenance, whatever I can do. I enjoy it. I’ve met people from all over the world who come through the Farmington Airport. I especially like it when we get military in here.”
Sitzes grew up by Pickle Springs and retired around 19 years ago from the U.S. Air Force.
“I was in for 22 years,” he said. “I was in Washington State at Fort McCord and then I was in California at George Air Force Base, which is no longer there. I went to Germany to Spangdahlem for four years and then back to New Jersey at McGuire Air Force Base.
Sitzes retired from the military in 2001 and returned to Farmington with his wife and two daughters where he started his own woodworking business.
“I tell everybody it was really a non-profit business because I didn’t make any money,” he said, laughing. “I’ve been working at the airport for about nine years.”
According to Sitzes, Sierra and Katherine were both born while he and LinDis were stationed in Germany.
“I think they enjoyed the travel that we did and my wife and I and they still enjoy going and seeing things,” he said. “Katherine was little and probably doesn’t remember much about Germany because she was just a baby when we brought her back — and then we moved to New Jersey. They basically grew up there, and then when they were around 6 and 8 years old, we moved back here, so they didn’t have to go through a lot of the moving around and stuff.
“They both graduated from Farmington High School. Sierra went to Missouri State University where she was originally going to get an art degree, but then she got into writing. She’s into creative writing — writing stories. She wants to write a novel.”
Sitzes burst with pride as he shared that Sierra would be defending her dissertation in Spokane, Washington, June 12 as the final step in earning her Master of Fine Arts Degree.
Then Sitzes turned his attention to his youngest daughter.
“Katherine graduated from SBU — Southwest Baptist — and has had an interesting time,” he said. “She went to Ethiopia with SBU for six months to help with the Christian ministry. She’s traveled more than I have. She’s been to more continents than I have, but now she’s living in Colorado.
She doesn’t have a job right now. Before, she worked part-time for a guy who ran a racing company where they do timing for mountain biking, running, skiing — all kind of events. Then she got a full-time job with a company, but then all this virus stuff happened, and they said, ‘We’ve got to put you on hold.’ So, she’s still waiting.”
Sitzes admitted that, like most siblings, Sierra and Katherine couldn’t be more different.
“Sierra is a writer, an artist and a thinker, although she does enjoy camping and doing stuff outdoors,” he said. “Katherine was an athlete. She ran cross-country — long distance running — through college and went to the national championship several times with her team. Now she’s married to her husband who is from West Plains. He’s become an ultra-athlete.
“He’s run the Leadville 100, which is a 100-mile race in the mountains. They literally start running and they run for 100 miles through the mountains. He’s biked across the United States in 30 days, and this last weekend, Katherine biked up into La Mesa — which is quite a bit of elevation — and did a little bicycle camping up in the mountains. Every weekend for them is an adventure. They go up into the mountains.”
While they are both traveling their own paths, Sitzes is proud of what Sierra and Katherine have already accomplished in life.
“Luckily, they have their mother’s intelligence,” he said with a grin. “I don’t know that much of me rubbed off there because they’re both very bright, very smart, disciplined. I think you’re born with a personality. You’re born the way you are, and you can’t change that, but you try to instill in them direction. They’ve done really well. We’re at a point now where it’s nice to have adult children.
“I’m a Christian and there’s a verse in the Bible that talks about a wise child being the pride of a parent. When you have a child and they’re doing good, it makes you feel good because you’ll never stop being a father.
"I can remember when my wife was pregnant with Sierra. My thought was, ‘Oh, sacrifice!’ I was thinking about all the things I was going to have to give up and change. But I tell people that once you hold that baby, you never think that way again. You never think of it as a sacrifice anymore. You give and you forgive, and you ask forgiveness — and you keep moving on.
“The real joy is when they’re adults and you can have an adult-type relationship with them. Like Sierra just called me this morning. When Sierra was in college, she would call me when she had a crisis — the car broke down, something was wrong. She would call her mom when everything going good. She didn’t need me.
"Now she calls me when she doesn’t need anything. She call me this morning for advice. Her dog is sick, so she wanted to know, ‘What do I need to do with the dog? How do I take care of the dog?’ But it’s nice when they call you either way — even when it’s a crisis.”
Asked what advice he would give a new dad preparing to raise a child in today’s society, Sitzes said, “I would have to say the number one thing is, because I’m a Christian, that you have to fear God. Put God in the equation and live a life that pleases God. And so much is straightened out when you do that.
"It’s like the old saying — ‘The best thing you can do for your wife is to follow Christ.’ Well, the best thing you can do for your children is follow God, too, because that’s how you learn how to give like he did — to sacrifice. You learn how to love, forgive and ask forgiveness, and how to overcome a lot of situations by faith.
“That’s the way I think God made us. That’s how we’re intended to live. We’re intended to be a family and to have children. They can be a source of joy and pride. Trust in God, otherwise you’re missing a really good opportunity to grow and to help them grow. It’s a privilege and it’s a great opportunity to grow in your faith.
"I see so many people who neglect their children or aren’t a part of their lives. There are times that are hard — I’ve got several stories of conflict — but treat those times as a great opportunity to grow as a father. It doesn’t have to be a burden. It can be a real joy, as my children are to me.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
