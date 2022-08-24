A great experience for kids to trout fish at Montauk

Getting our youth involved in fishing and the outdoors is imperative for our future generations to enjoy the same or better environment that we do. A few weeks ago, I received an email from Kyle Case, Montauk State Park’s assistant hatchery manager, asking if I would like to volunteer for the Kid’s Free Fishing Day. Of course, I jumped at the opportunity to help kids and assist the Missouri Department of Conservation with any effort that I could.

After an email and phone call or two, Kyle and I came up with the best way I could assist. I told him I could tie flies and give casting lessons the day of the event. I was super excited because any time I can share the sport of fly fishing with someone, I jump on it — especially sharing it with every kid that would listen on a free fishing day. It could be huge, at least in my mind. So, I began to research what I could do to keep these kids’ attention, be fun, and be educational.

I met up with Kyle and Cameron around 6 a.m. the morning of the event, and there were already kids pouring into the park. They had the main tent set up, so it made it quick and easy for me to set up my tying station and get ready for the kick-off at 9 a.m. I decided I was going to take my girls fishing before I had to be ready to tie for everyone. We walked the beautiful river listening to all the other kids giggling with excitement.

From what I could see, most of the children on the river that morning had never been or rarely been fishing, much less trout fishing. You see Mickey Mouse poles right next to poles that you could have caught catfish with, but they flocked in to have their chance to catch one of them “purdy fish,” as one of the children said. Back to my little girls — we fished for a while and they both had their fill with catching fish and were ready for their papa to get there and take them for some Montauks Famous Hand-Dipped Ice Cream. Of course, Papa took them to do pretty much anything they wanted. They got to shoot bows the MDC had set up, and then they got to use a fishing simulator. If you have never played on a big fishing simulator, you don’t know what you’re missing. This thing had a full-sized pole with a line that pulled when you caught a fish. It felt real.

I was very impressed with the job Kyle and his guys did with the event. There were somewhere around 300 kids that showed up, and I am willing to bet they didn’t leave without a smile. Every kid that registered walked away with an arm full of information about fish and wildlife in Missouri. Every kid was given the best opportunity that they could have ever asked for to catch some trout. The MDC provided rods, bait, Indicators, and stringers.

There was so much stuff they needed a bag to carry it all away. Now not only did they have an opportunity to catch trout, but they had a pretty good opportunity to catch a big trout. Kyle and his team released 12 fish that were lunker trout. If you don’t know what a lunker trout is, let me tell you. Most people fish almost their whole careers to catch one and there were 12 in that section of the river. They had trout that weighed over three pounds. In fact, some of these trout could go for anywhere from 3 to 10 or even 12 pounds. So, there was an amazingly good chance a young person had the opportunity to catch a fish of a lifetime with a little patience and the right bait.

So, I had a schedule laid out. I was tying flies starting at nine until three p.m., and I was giving fly casting lessons pretty much every other hour during that time, as well. As soon as I sat down, I had a great idea. Kyle and I would go live on my podcast page and try to get the word out to as many folks as possible about getting their kids down for a fun day. I believe we had a great turnout. There was a steady flow of children and adults alike coming by asking about what they should use to catch trout, and the biggest part of the people that were there had a good understanding of what to use to catch trout. Then there were some people that it was their first time even being near a trout stream, much less catching some trout. So, Kyle’s team took the time to walk them through what they needed to do and what the volunteers there had to offer to help them have a successful trip.

So, the fish finally started rolling in. They weighed every stringer that came up. Some had their limit and only had a pound or two of weight. Then the first super-excited kid come up with a fish that could have been a lunker. His eyes glowed like the sun rising on a mountain stream, and it was almost there, just shy of three pounds. He was both happy and a little sad that he came up just a bit short. There were so many others that came that had stringers full of beautiful fish — little guys with three- and four-pound stringers. They were all dancing around, happy they had caught so many fish.

Then out of nowhere, here comes this young man with a fish that could have swallowed most of the other fish that had been caught. This young man had fished for two hours trying to get this hog to bite, and he finally did. He caught this almost eight-pound rainbow. I believe this young man will remember this day for the rest of his life. Someday when he’s older and tells the story, that fish might gain a pound or two.

Overall, I believe Kids' Free Fishing Day at Montauk State Park was a very successful event. Kyle, Cameron and the rest of the crew did a wonderful job. If you ever get the opportunity to take a trip down to the park — even If it’s not Kids’ Free Fishing Day — you will not be disappointed. I have been fishing there for the last 25 years and have always had a great opportunity to catch fish in a clean and nice park. There are trails to hike and great food to eat. And you never know, you could catch a world-class trout in the process. Thanks to MDC and all of the great volunteers who make these great events possible.