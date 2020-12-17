A heart for Farmington

A new business in Farmington’s downtown district that has experienced substantial growth over the past several months is ready to make a major impact on the community, the southeast Missouri region and beyond.
Chris Norman and his wife, Jess, co-owners of the Missouri Shirt Company, also serve as printers and designers for the upstart company that recently expanded from a small space in the basement of The Factory to now taking up the entire third floor of the building that used to be the home of Alexander’s.
It’s perfectly fitting that the Normans chose the historic building to be the location of their upstart business. You see, the building was built in 1933, during the Great Depression, at a cost of $40,000 to house the Rice Stix Shirt Company and remained an important part of the Farmington business community until closing its doors in the 1990s.
“Like the original shirt factory that served our country and community for more than 50 years, we want to carry that tradition on in our own unique way,” Chris Norman said. “We want to offer our community affordable and high-quality screen printing. We want to bring back the local art shop and see more thriving small businesses."
"We’ve now been on the third floor of The Factory for two weeks. Before we moved, Jess’ shop was about 1,500 square feet and now it’s almost 2,000 — maybe closer to 3,000. We went from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet to where we now have almost 11,000.
“The space we were in was too small and we needed more equipment that wouldn’t fit down there. We were able to get the space when the venue shut down. We converted her first and got Jess moved up here. Then a month later we got all of our stuff over here moved."
Finding the right equipment turned out to be a little bit bigger of a chore than the couple had originally thought.
"We spent three months sourcing a lot of that equipment all over the nation. We drove to Chicago twice. Springfield is where one of our presses came from. I mean, just all over. Before we moved, we could print maybe 30 shirts an hour and now with the three of us running that press we can run maybe 800 shirts an hour.”
The Normans recently added Alex Tillman to the staff. He has been a close friend of Chris Norman’s since both were teenagers. Tillman serves an important role as the company’s operations director, as well as providing the company with a third designer.
“Alex lived in O’Fallon, Missouri,” Norman said. “We felt like we were supposed to say something to him, and then he came to us. He had lost his job through some circumstances and we said, ‘Hey, come up here’ — and he did. He dropped everything and came up here to help us. He moved up here, bought a house up here, and moved his whole family.
“He saved our bacon moving here. We’re already getting so busy that Alex is overwhelmed, but we would have been dead in the water if he hadn’t moved here. At the stage we’re at, it had to be somebody we trust, and I totally trust him. He’s like my brother.”
Long before they married, the Normans occasionally crossed paths while both were working in the medical field.
“I was a nurse at Mercy Jefferson and Jess was a hospital rad-tech (radiologic technologist),” Norman said. “Jess wanted to stay home with the kids — and she did for a year — but she got bored, so she started making shirts. I used to own a screen-printing shop about 12 years ago and I sold it.”
Jess moved from Annapolis to Farmington in 2007 to attend college. After the couple married, they chose to move their blended family to Farmington in 2017.
“I instantly fell in love with Farmington,” Norman said. “Jess was doing really good making the shirts, but she was making like one single shirt at a time. Then she opened her boutique, The Lovely Lily, downstairs. I was still in nursing, and we also owned a marketing company that we were running downstairs. We discussed feeling like we should start the T-shirt shop back up, especially being in this building because it used to be a shirt factory. That’s where we got the name from.
"We went for it officially in June and launched the T-shirt shop as the Missouri Shirt Company because the name of the original company was the Farmington Shirt Company. We got busy quick and we were using all manual equipment. We were doing everything by hand, and I was getting incredibly overworked.”
According to Norman, the Missouri Shirt Company uses a combination of state-of-the-art technology along with restored printing equipment that are decades old.
“We want to see our local area have amazing shirts and we want to invest in small businesses,” Norman said. “That’s the reason we are. We do schools and churches, which we love absolutely, but helping the small businesspeople is really where our heart is. We prefer to help people.
"When we get something that we don’t like to print, we want to help take them to another level. That’s what we want for Farmington and this whole area. We have both worked for huge organizations in the past, so we know what people are capable of and we push them that way.
With its local business growing rapidly, The Missouri Shirt Company has begun reaching out beyond Farmington into other parts of the state — but they never want the business to lose sight of its original purpose.
“Farmington is really where our heart is, but we want to be big enough where we can bring financial resources here,” Norman said. “We want to be big.”
And how will Norman know when The Missouri Shirt Company has made it "big?"
“When I print the Super Bowl shirts,” he said with a smile.
No matter how successful the business gets, however, Alex Tillman stressed that he never wants the team to lose its original vision.
“Our focus is small town America that aren’t being fully resourced and cared about by the larger metropolitan areas,” he said. “We have small clients near Branson and Lake of the Ozarks. We have some near the college in Columbia, Missouri. We really have a heart for small business and rural American and making sure they can have big city quality right there in their small town.”
Asked how he intends to go about growing the Missouri Shirt Company into a company big enough to print shirts for the Super Bowl, Norman said, “The next step is to be able to get the process we need to handle the amount of work we need to do. That’s where we’re at right now.
“Even since we moved up here our order sizes are getting bigger. We can print them faster, but we need to be able to handle the flow of the process and that’s what we’re working on right now. We always try to be three steps bigger than what we are. Right now, we’re flowing really well, but in my head, we want to be ready for that now, so we don’t fall on our face when we get where we want to be.”
Describing himself and Alex as “dreamers rather than planners,” Norman said, Jess helps us a lot with being grounded, but she’s busy doing her stuff, so the next person that we hire has to be somebody that is much more organized than we are. We dream big and we go out and start making our big dreams.”
The Missouri Shirt Company is located in The Factory at 200 W. 1st Street in Farmington. The business is open Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and closed Sundays. For more information, call 573-605-4400 or send an email to chris@missourishirts.co. The company’s website is missourishirt.co.
“We want to see our local area have amazing shirts and we want to invest in small businesses.” Chris Norman, co-owner Missouri Shirt Company
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!