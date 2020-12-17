A heart for Farmington

“The space we were in was too small and we needed more equipment that wouldn’t fit down there. We were able to get the space when the venue shut down. We converted her first and got Jess moved up here. Then a month later we got all of our stuff over here moved."

Finding the right equipment turned out to be a little bit bigger of a chore than the couple had originally thought.

"We spent three months sourcing a lot of that equipment all over the nation. We drove to Chicago twice. Springfield is where one of our presses came from. I mean, just all over. Before we moved, we could print maybe 30 shirts an hour and now with the three of us running that press we can run maybe 800 shirts an hour.”

The Normans recently added Alex Tillman to the staff. He has been a close friend of Chris Norman’s since both were teenagers. Tillman serves an important role as the company’s operations director, as well as providing the company with a third designer.

“Alex lived in O’Fallon, Missouri,” Norman said. “We felt like we were supposed to say something to him, and then he came to us. He had lost his job through some circumstances and we said, ‘Hey, come up here’ — and he did. He dropped everything and came up here to help us. He moved up here, bought a house up here, and moved his whole family.