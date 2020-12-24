A holiday message to our readers

The staff of the Farmington Press wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas!

As you celebrate the holiday — whether with family or alone this year — it is our hope that you will remember the true message of the season and join in celebration of the small babe born in a manger more than 2,000 years ago.

His message of love and forgiveness is not one for this time of year alone, nor meant to be held tightly in our hearts. Instead it is a message to share with others every single day of our lives.

Kevin R. Jenkins, editor

