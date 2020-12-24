 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A holiday message to our readers
0 comments

A holiday message to our readers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The staff of the Farmington Press wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas!

As you celebrate the holiday — whether with family or alone this year — it is our hope that you will remember the true message of the season and join in celebration of the small babe born in a manger more than 2,000 years ago.

His message of love and forgiveness is not one for this time of year alone, nor meant to be held tightly in our hearts. Instead it is a message to share with others every single day of our lives.

Kevin R. Jenkins, editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
A heart for Farmington
News

A heart for Farmington

A new business in Farmington’s downtown district that has experienced substantial growth over the past several months is ready to make a major…

SINKHOLES FORM IN FARMINGTON
News

SINKHOLES FORM IN FARMINGTON

Larry Jackman investigates a sinkhole that developed near his home in Farmington. Another sinkhole formed beneath the nearby parking lot of th…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This gadget may look strange, but if you were a mechanic back in the day, you would have considered this device a necessity. Do you know what …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News