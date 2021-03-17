A keen eye for design

“We would bring newspapers,” he said. “We would discuss all kinds of things and it was not considered arguing. It’s an exchange of thoughts. Only if we are open to exchange of thoughts and trying to understand the other one, and where they are coming from, it will make us better. If we are here and say ‘I don’t talk to you, because you have a different opinion’, and if we believe this is arguing, we are not developing further. We are not improving.

"I believe I am able to talk about any topic with anybody in a respectful way, being able to leave here and meet again next week. It’s not about putting people into a box. I do not believe in the statement that ‘If you are not with me, you are against me.’ We might just approach a topic from different angles, having different approaches to the same goal.”

Rausch is thankful for having the opportunity to live in other countries and considers it a blessing to receive a glimpse of insight into the richness of the world.

“When we are growing up in on culture only and don’t experience or learn about other cultures, most likely we have a one-sided understanding of our own culture,” he said. “We don’t reflect about our own country because we are not exposed to something different, with less opportunity to compare and adopt the best of all worlds.”

