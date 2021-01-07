A look back at 2020 - Part 2

JULY
During the Farmington Board of Education's special year-end session held June 19, Athletics/Activities Director John Bacon recognized the Krause family who has had a significant influence on the district’s wrestling program and announced that the high school's wrestling building would be renamed in their honor.
With the cancellation of this year’s St. Francois County Fair, some of the show livestock will be part of a special sale being held at the Farmington Regional Stockyards Saturday. Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock with the University of Missouri Extension Office, explained that the Birk family, owners of the stockyards, contacted county extension offering their services.
After being forced to postpone its original March date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 "Help the Hungry Bake Sale" Vendor Blender was supposed to return to the Parkland for its second year in August. Unfortunately, event coordinator Chris Landrum announced Wednesday that the planning committee had made the tough decision to wait until next year to hold the event.
Property located across the road from the Icon Apartments on Route H was the subject of three public hearings at Thursday’s Farmington City Council meeting. While a plan to build a number of townhomes on the property received the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation, a zoning change allowing a retail outlet, specifically a Dollar General Store, did not.
Thirty-two Farmington High School seniors graduated with associate degrees from Mineral Area College (MAC); 16 seniors scored 30 or higher on the composite ACT scores; and since the start of the 2019-2020 school year, students attending the school have volunteered 5,900 hours of community service, with the senior class alone completing almost 2,000 hours of that total.
Finishing at the top of his class is 2020 Farmington High School Valedictorian Hau Phan, the son of Uyen Huynh and Hoang Phan who sought asylum in the United States 24 years ago from their home country of Vietnam.
Graham Pollard, is crossing America on electric scooters to raise money for the William Lawrence Camp in New Hampshire camp, recently passed through Farmington. Brandon Bedford is filming the event to make a documentary at the end of the trip.
With the startup of the 2020-2021 school year, the Farmington School District (FSD) will be implementing what they call the “Return to Learn!” program. There are three options available for Farmington students in the upcoming year: Traditional Face-To-Face (PK-12); Hybrid of Virtual and Face-to-Face (7-12); and Virtual Learning Environment. (K-12)
The 2020 Farmington High School Senior Class graduated 292 students during a commencement service held on the football field Saturday morning. Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour recognized the seniors who also graduated with an associate degree from the community college in Park Hills. Instructor Robert Upchurch was the featured speaker.
The Farmington R-VII School District will soon begin student preregistration for the 2020-2021 school year. According to the school district, all families new or returning must preregister online. There will be assistance available for those without devices.
The Farmington and Park Hills Lions Club chapters met at Engler Park with representatives of Play It Forward in the Parkland to announce a $100,000 matching fundraising drive for an all-inclusive playground.
A St. Louis TV news anchor with personal ties to the city of Farmington has written a new book, “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline,” in celebration of next year’s Missouri Bicentennial — and by all accounts, it's a winner. The attractive 194-page hardcover almanac unlocks the state’s most intriguing, entertaining and secret historical events through an abundant use of vignettes, photographs and illustrations.
While the Farmington City Council didn’t approve a rezoning request that would have allowed a Dollar General Store to be built within the city limits on H Highway, a developer for Dollar General said that a store will be built on another piece of property, most likely outside the city limits.
The Farmington City Council passed a resolution allowing for the appointment of Harry Peterson to fill the unexpired term of Councilor Dennis Robinson who resigned because he is moving with his wife to another part of the state to live closer to family.
AUGUST
While many people might think of Aesop’s Treasury as just a used bookstore, the business — located in the basement of The Factory — has a much wider product line than just used books. Owner Vincent Howard said that it is the largest game shop in at least a 50- to 60-mile radius and most likely the largest role-playing game selection in the state.
The family of Ryan Barnes was in for a big surprise Friday when the young man surprised them at their Farmington home after returning a week early from three months of Army National Guard basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Because the annual Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce awards banquet, originally scheduled to take place in April, had to be canceled in response to the COVID-19 shutdown, the awards ceremony was made available through an online video that people will be able to view in the safety of their own home or business.
The Farmington Lions Club was selected as the Daily Journal/Farmington Press Citizen of the Year for 2020.
The annual Farmington Parks and Recreation Boat Race returned Sunday evening to the Farmington Water Park. Five decorated cardboard and duct taped ships took part in the popular event that saw the brave crews try their best to outdo their opponents' time in making a complete loop of the park's Lazy River. While all of the teams made it around the Lazy River, some teams got a little wetter than others.
The Farmington City Council modified an ordinance dealing with automatic electric meters that the city is in the process of installing. According to City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city has already converted about 5,500 of its 7,500 electric meters to radio read meters. The goal is to, over the next three years, convert 100% of the system to “radio-read.”
The Rhodes 101 gas station on Maple Street in Farmington was the scene of a hold-up Tuesday morning. According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, an officer responded to a silent panic alarm and made contact with an employee. Upon the officer’s arrival, an employee said he had just been robbed. The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Maple Street riding a bicycle.
The Farmington R-7 School District announced it would be moving the first day of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8 from the original start date of Aug. 25 due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County.
As part of his annual Farm Tour, Congressman Jason Smith visited Danny Joe Miller’s West Crest Farm in rural Farmington with Missouri Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington. Miller rases quarter horses that run on racetracks throughout the U.S.
Emergency responders and the county coroner responded to the report of a body found in Hager Lake in Farmington Tuesday morning. It was later determined that the victim drowned.
For the start of the 2020-2021 school year, the Farmington School District is implementing a new communications and notification program for staff, parents and students. The program centers mainly on two apps for smartphones — SchoolMessenger and Crisis Go. Crisis Go will be utilized for emergency communications and SchoolMessenger will be utilized for day-to-day operations.
The Farmington City Council approved a city tax rate for the fiscal year beginning in October and swore in a new council member when it met in regular session Aug. 24 at city hall. The new Ward 2 councilman was sworn in to fill the vacancy left following the resignation of Councilman Dennis Robinson who, along with his wife, was moving to another part of the state to be closer to family.
Earlier this month, Morgan Gann of Toys 4 Hope donated $200 to the Farmington Lions Club as part of their matching funds to help build an all-inclusive playground in Farmington. Gann, who has autism spectrum disorder, runs Toys 4 Hope inside the Dress to Impress Resale Shop in downtown Farmington. The business sells donated toys to raise money for Hope 4 Autism events.
Farmington School Superintendent Matt Ruble reported on the bond issue projects currently underway at Washington-Franklin, Jefferson and Roosevelt Elementary schools; Lincoln Intermediate; Farmington High School and Dayse Baker Center. He issued the progress reports during the regular school board meeting held at Truman Auditorium last week.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning Saturday, Sept. 26 to Farmington in a different format than it has had in previous years. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association (GMAA) has announced that it will not be hosting a large gathering this year. Instead, the organization is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the city of Farmington.
SEPTEMBER
After a lot of long hours and hard work to remove an invasive plant from portions of Farmington's Engler Park, the Dr. F.R. Crouch Nature Sanctuary has never looked better. The honeysuckle was reportedly already rampant throughout Engler Park when it opened in the early 2000s. As the city of Farmington didn’t have the resources to combat the problem, EOAS members attempted several methods of eradication that either did not work or were incomplete. In February, at the request of the East Ozarks Audubon Society (EOAS), the Missouri Department of Conservation and Americorps focused the majority of their work in the nature sanctuary as part of the state's bush honeysuckle eradication program.
Houdini’s Workshop is a new escape room currently under construction at Outer Edge Escape Games in Farmington. According to a description of the challenge provided by owners Philip and Stacey Goggin, “Houdini’s biggest rivals have become jealous and are threatening to steal all of his life’s work! You and your team have 60 minutes to get into Houdini’s workshop to save his journal before it’s too late!”
Local residents attended Thursday evening’s Farmington City Council to voice their opposition to an ordinance to rezone 609 N. A Street, located behind Domino’s Pizza, from "residential" to "general commercial."
Mayor Larry Forsythe announced the resignation of John Robinson from the Farmington City Council due to his move outside of the city limits. David Kennedy was appointed to fill the vacancy.
The city of Farmington has installed new lampposts in front of Long Memorial Hall, the building that serves as Farmington’s city hall, as well as the location for many community events. According to City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city removed the lampposts from the building’s front landscape years ago.
After 20 years in business, the beat goes on. Music Makers has been selling instruments and teaching budding musicians for two decades at the same location — at the corner of Washington and Columbia streets in Farmington's courthouse district.
The Farmington School Board held its regular session on Tuesday evening at Truman Auditorium where District Superintendent Matthew Ruble provided an assessment of the beginning of the school year. “We’ve actually had a great start, with all the different protocols and safety measures we have in place, it’s certainly been helpful,” he said. “We’re working through some of the pieces like contract tracing and quarantines, which we hate. We want students on campus.”
Farmington High School's 2020 "Nick at Nite"-themed homecoming game starts at 7 p.m. Friday when the Knights (4-0) go up against the Cape Central Tigers (1-2) in gridiron action at Haile Memorial Stadium. The homecoming parade begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday and the queen coronation will take place during halftime as usual.
The 2020 Farmington High School Homecoming Queen candidates and escorts are Bridget Bone, representing Fall Sports, escorted by Ethan Miller; Madeline Joyce, representing Student Council, escorted by Max McKinney; Emma Crites, representing Knightline, escorted by Brant Gray; Katie Orr, representing Theatre Guild, escorted by Van Kleppe; Haley Hinkebein, representing Farmington FFA, escorted by Trey Will; Abby Hogan, escorted by Jonah Hagerty; Claira Wampler, representing Air Force JROTC, escorted by Ryan Barnes; and Michelle Dollins, representing Cheerleading, escorted by Landon Bennett.
During the month of October, Friends In Action Clubhouse will be reaching out to local companies and other community partners to ask if they would like to have a donation of original artwork they can display. Then, the clubhouse will create a piece customized to their specific preferences. The fundraising campaign is being called “The Art of Giving Back.”
Christmas time was on the agenda at the Farmington City Council meeting at Long Memorial Hall Tuesday evening. City Administrator Greg Beavers brought up Christmas events to the council and asked what was planned for the season.
OCTOBER
A Farmington-based hospice recently held appreciation dinners for workers at two St. Francois County senior living providers. The first was held Sept. 29 at Country Meadows in Park Hills, and the second one took place Oct. 1 at Southbrook Skilled Nursing, across the street from Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
The Help the Hungry Bake Sale is returning for its 15th year, along with a few changes that are being put in place in response to the coronavirus. According to Chris Landrum, Help the Hungry Planning Steering Committee chairperson, the event returns at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 — much earlier in the month than usual — and will take place at a different location than in years past, moving from the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium to Farmington's Centene Center.
A local film company is developing a feature film on the ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela and its connection with the United States, including the Farmington area itself. “Freedom from Venezuela” is the work of Thomas and Denelle Smugala and A.J. Koehler of Motion Dog Films who interviewed a large group of Venezuelan immigrants about the changes occurring in the South American country.
Farmington High School will host a first responder training session on Thursday. Innovation and Communication Director Mindy Southern stresses that the public should not be alarmed at seeing several emergency vehicles on the Farmington school campus throughout the day.
Nick Gibson and Gabe Williamson of Hog Brown BBQ Competition Team, along with Ryan Helms, got busy smoking 24 pork butts Wednesday for the Memorial United Methodist Church barbecue on Saturday that will raise money for Help the Hungry.
"Doorway to the Parkland" will soon be put on display throughout in the Parkland, with a little help from the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. Painted doors will be put on public display as local artists have been tapped to create unique works of art for businesses throughout the area. “We have very talented local artists who are decorating free standing solid wood doors,” said Candy Hente, executive director of the chamber. “They are going to be placed throughout the community and we are hoping that this will create a memorable identity for our community.
A homeless man allegedly set fires in front of two businesses in Farmington on Monday night. One of the fires was set at Village Square Plaza and the other at Harp’s Grocery on North Washington Street. A large red duffel bag appeared to be on fire at the first location and a large number of hay bales were set on fire in front of the grocery store. The man admitted to starting both fires and was placed under arrest.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers recently presented his annual State of the City Address in a virtual format to members of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, in which he covered a number of topics that included the effects of COVID-19 on the local economy, Weber Road improvements, and the city government's strong financial status.
“Not in MY forest, you don’t,” is the tagline for a new feature film that was produced and filmed in St. Francois, as well as surrounding counties, and is now available for streaming on a number of online sites. “Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot,” created by Thomas Smugala of Motion Dog Films, is a comedy that centers on the existence of Bigfoot.
The Farmington VFW Post 5896 will host a Shop With A Cop fundraiser on Saturday. Shop with a Cop is a program that rewards needy children with the opportunity to buy Christmas presents while shopping with a police officer. The fundraiser is in memory of former organizer Rodney Harris.
Farmington artist, Miranda DeOrnellis, has become nationally known for the unique way in which she uses the helmets of firefighters as a canvas on which to honor them for their courage and sacrifice. DeOrnellis, who grew up in Womack and is the wife of Wolf Creek firefighter Travis DeOrnellis, has been painting for others since she was 18. She attended Mineral Area College on a full scholarship. Jim Wilson was her art instructor.
Parents As Teachers Coordinator Kim Weakley reported to the Farmington R-7 Board of Education during their regular meeting held Tuesday at Truman Auditorium on a new program being developed by Missouri government for preschool children. The program is through the Preschool Developmental Grant (ages birth-five). Weakley is one of the first to work with the initiative.
Don't worry. You're not the only person in Farmington to wonder why Denny Motors, located on the corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Highway 00, has such an odd variety of vehicles on its lot — including rows of vintage police cars and even an old taxi. While owner Dennis Boyd certainly sells his share of vehicles, he also has a unique purpose for much of his inventory. His other business, St. Louis Picture Cars, supplies many of the vehicles on his lot for use by the film and TV industry.
The Farmington City Council heard from Farmington Regional Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente about city participation in the organization’s “DOORS on Tour” project when it met in regular session Monday evening. Later in the meeting, the council decided against allowing the decorative doors to be placed at Centene Center and the Farmington Police Station.
East Ozarks Audubon has been working with the city of Farmington over the past few years in the hopes of installing a water hydrant close to the beds. The Farmington Water Department began installation of a water hydrant at the butterfly beds on Oct. 22, allowing a convenient access to water for the flower beds.
Jefferson Elementary School in Farmington held an open house on the afternoon of Oct. 29 to introduce the community to the school's innovative new library built over the summer. Library Media Specialist Debra Beavers said that having the new addition has been "very exciting."
NOVEMBER
World War II Veteran Warren Lodholz celebrated a century of life on Monday. Until recently when he moved to the Cedarhurst assisted living facility, Lodholz had an American flag flying in front of his home and when getting his mail every day, he would say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
As part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program, three southeast Missouri lakes — Farmington’s Giessing Lake, located in Engler Park; Perryville’s Legion Lake; and Jackson’s Rotary Lake — were stocked with a total of 6,860 rainbow trout last Monday.
Farmington Presbyterian Manor has announced the final results of its "Give. Gather. Grow. Campaign" during which 119 donors contributed more than $1.25 million to build the Hull Family Fellowship Center.
Farmington students in the Latin Honors Program helped at Election Day polls last month, a way of fulfilling the program's community service component. Library Media Specialist Kristi Scott is the Community Service Coordinator for Farmington High School, where she works with the students to decide on what is valid community service and helps place them with opportunities. Students were assigned to assist at several polling places on Election Day.
With the approaching retirement of long-time Farmington Senior Center Administrator Mona Yates, City Administrator Greg Beavers addressed the city council Thursday evening about the possibility of entering into a contract with East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) that would turn over the day-to-day operations of the senior center to the not-for-profit community services organization.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of so many popular Parkland events over the previous nine months, the 15th annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale went off without a hitch Saturday at Farmington’s Centene Center. A total of $97,700 was raised for the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.
The 9th annual 5K Family Fun Run hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF) is returning Nov. 14 to support a cause that gives back to the community in honor of an individual whose life was cut short in a brutal crime. The event begins at 9 a.m., at the El Tapatio restaurant located at 605 Walton Drive in Farmington.
As with many events sidelined because of the pandemic, the loss of Farmington Country Days was greeted with disappointment by many, and certainly by no one more than Michael and Jessie Williams who had been chosen to serve as this year's Mr. and Mrs. Country Days. The couple who are the proprietors of Previously Loved Antiques and Gifts, located at 104 S. Washington, sat for an interview to talk about their lives and how important the city of Farmington is to them.
Farmington High School's Steering Committee for Careers discussed the school district's curriculum to assist students in learning different trades and selecting non-college careers. Led by Dual Credit Coordinator Dr. Brian Reeves and High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds, local business and education leaders also discussed ideas to help all students with workplace preparation. According to Reeves, a program for internships will be provided with a focus on career readiness.
The Farmington School District held their annual Veterans Breakfast Wednesday at the Civic Center gymnasium. Superintendent Matt Ruble said there were more than 400 RSVPs for the event. The breakfast was broken up into two sittings, one at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The Choraliers performed patriotic songs and the AFJROTC greeted and helped serve the families. The FCCLA, Honor Society and Student Council also participated in serving the veterans.
A group of local artists have American themed works of art on display at the Farmington Library. One of the artists, Dianne Dickerson, organized the showing and explained the reason behind the project. “There’s 24 artists and there’s about 36 works, and we tried to keep it politically free,” she said. “What we wanted to do was present ‘Positive Patriotism.’ It’s all artists from this area, and its word of mouth, and internet posted by area artists.
An extensive collection of World War II relics collected by a Farmington World War II veteran is being curated and researched by his daughter who recently moved back to Farmington. Tamara Spence Hebert spoke at length about the massive collection of military items saved by her late father Reginald Spence and his frequent mentions in the book, “Finish Forty and Home: The Untold World War II Story of B-24s in the Pacific.
As part of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Doors on Tour program, the chamber unveiled the latest door at the Veteran’s Administration Clinic on W. Columbia Street. The unveiling coincided with memorials on Veterans Day. Local artist Steve Warren explained the meaning of the items that he painted on both sides of the door. “It’s to honor the American heroes of the American Armed Forces,” he said. “I tried to create a little scene of each of the branches of the services.”
A building with a rich history finally came down on Wednesday in downtown Farmington. The brick building at 11 N. Jefferson had a rear wall collapse on June 30 and was finally demolished this week. One of the last businesses of note that inhabited it was Bob-a-Rino’s Pizza.
The Farmington School Board approved a change in the calendar for the rest of 2020 to reflect the upward trend in COVID-19 cases. Superintendent Matt Ruble released the new schedule in a community letter provided Tuesday evening after the school board meeting. The new schedule is for the remainder of November and the month of December.
The Farmington High School AFJROTC participated in their annual American Flag retirement ceremony held Nov. 18. The National Honor Society and Boy Scout Troop 247 assisted — along with veterans from the VFW, DAV, and American Legion — who gathered at Veterans Park in Farmington to properly dispose of more than 900 flags.
The Farmington R-VII School Board heard about a potential onsite medical clinic for the school district at their recent regular session at Truman Auditorium. Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause briefly spoke about the aims of the Health and Wellness Policy Committee, and the program they would like to implement.
Hope 4 Autism in Farmington is promoting Giving Tuesday, a worldwide event that is planned on Dec. 1. Executive Director Luann Honerkamp explained that it’s a time when all the world gets together. “After you have Black Friday, then you have Cyber Monday, Tuesday becomes the day of philanthropy, a day of giving back,” she said. “We’ve done it for the last three years. We’re putting together some short video clips, there’s some social media things we will be putting out, sharing emails and letters.
DECEMBER
At the beginning of the month, a new smartphone application developed by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, “Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland,” became available for free download on both the Apple and Android app stores. Its purpose is to make people aware of the businesses and activities available in the area so they can shop local.
Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble says a jump in quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases led to the decision to switch to a hybrid schedule for the rest of the calendar year. The school board approved the new schedule Tuesday night.
With the world pinning its hopes on the impending release of an effective and safe vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus, Missouri Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, explained the steps involved in the successful development and distribution of a new drug. Wright has 47 years of experience in healthcare supply chain management focused on the distribution of pharmaceuticals, as well as healthcare and medical supplies.
The Farmington R-7 School District continues to move forward with plans to better prepare its students to work in the building trades. High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds said, “In order for us to get approval from DESE to begin a career education program, we have to go through a 10-step application process,” she said. “We have our own CNA program here. In order to do that, we have to do a list of things to determine if DESE will approve us to be a Career Technical Education program.”
During a city council meeting held Dec. 10 at the Farmington Public Library, a resolution was approved turning management of the Farmington Senior Center over to East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA). The councilmen voted 7-1 to contract the management of the senior center, also known as the OAKS Senior Center, to EMAA. Time was of the essence to approve the change or make other decisions regarding the center since its long-time director, Mona Yates, will be retiring at the end of the month after 36 years in the position.
The Farmington Police Department is investigating several reports of rocks being thrown through vehicle windows throughout the city on Tuesday night. Police Chief Rick Baker said, “We’ve had several complaints about windows being broken out. It’s not located in a certain area in town, it’s kind of sporadic all over town.”
The American Heart Association is changing its fundraising schedule for the year 2021. The name that was known as the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease has been changed to Paint the County Red Virtual Walk. The fundraising will start on Feb. 2 at the North County-Farmington Basketball game at Farmington High School.
It was around lunchtime Tuesday, Dec. 15, when 11-year-old Reese Palmier, a sixth grader, walked into a restroom at Lincoln Intermediate School and found her LAUNCH teacher unconscious on the floor. Asked how she responded to the emergency, Reese said, “I stayed calm and then I went to go tell a sub at lunch because she took a restroom break. She called the front office, and I went to the front office, and they called 911.”
Despite having to close the CiCi’s Pizza dining room to the public for the 19th annual Christmas Community Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns, hundreds of free meals were served curbside outside the restaurant's Maple Valley Mall location.
At its last meeting of the year, the Farmington City Council watched as Keli Keutzer was sworn in to fill the unexpired term of Ward IV Councilor Tom Joyce who tendered his resignation due to a medical issue. It was also announced that Ursula Warren had been selected as the new Farmington OAKS Senior Center director beginning in January.