A look back at 2020 - Part 2

During a city council meeting held Dec. 10 at the Farmington Public Library, a resolution was approved turning management of the Farmington Senior Center over to East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA). The councilmen voted 7-1 to contract the management of the senior center, also known as the OAKS Senior Center, to EMAA. Time was of the essence to approve the change or make other decisions regarding the center since its long-time director, Mona Yates, will be retiring at the end of the month after 36 years in the position.

The Farmington Police Department is investigating several reports of rocks being thrown through vehicle windows throughout the city on Tuesday night. Police Chief Rick Baker said, “We’ve had several complaints about windows being broken out. It’s not located in a certain area in town, it’s kind of sporadic all over town.”

The American Heart Association is changing its fundraising schedule for the year 2021. The name that was known as the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease has been changed to Paint the County Red Virtual Walk. The fundraising will start on Feb. 2 at the North County-Farmington Basketball game at Farmington High School.