A look back at 2020 – Part 1

JANUARY
The public is encouraged to mill around a special set of historical paintings at the Farmington Public Library by Cape Girardeau artist Dave Carter who has found a passion for the water-powered mills in Missouri that early communities used for grinding flour and sawing lumber.
A problem with property titles is causing some headaches for the city of Farmington in the further development of its industrial park. A new ruling by a state official has stopped any further sales until legislative changes can be approved. State representatives Mike Henderson and Dale Wright, along with State Senator Gary Romine met with the Office of Administration to attempt to resolve the matter.
The Farmington R-7 School District held training for its medical and search and rescue teams that are used in the case of a mass casualty event.
A proposed power line to cross northern Missouri is creating sparks among Farmington city officials about whether it should be built or not. The private company building the line has received a certificate from Missouri Public Service Commission giving them eminent domain authority, which is usually a tool reserved for government projects and purposes.
A final plat was approved by the Farmington City Council for the proposed Pine Trails Subdivision. The property is the former Presbyterian Children’s Farm that extends from the end of Pine Street to Schwartz Road and comprises about 166 acres. A portion of the Pine Trails Subdivision will be developed as the Dogwood Villas. The villas will be a Planned Unit Subdivision with multi-unit residences and the zoning was changed from R-1: Single Family Residential to R-4: General Residential zoning.
The Farmington School District held its first meeting of the Steering Committee for Careers at the high school field house. College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves led the meeting comprised of educators, community leaders and business professionals on what programs could be created to help equip students for careers after high school and college. Reeves said it had become “abundantly clear” that the school needed to focus more on students choosing a career path rather than higher education.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting dangerous, cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday. Due to the possibility of extreme temperatures, the city has designated the Farmington Civic Center as a warming center during regular business hours. If a warming center is needed after normal Civic Center business hours, citizens should contact the Farmington Police Department dispatch by phone or in person.
Serving as guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Jan. 16 at Centene Center, local businessman and former mayor Stuart “Mit” Landrum presented an informative program on the history of Farmington and how the city's chamber of commerce has played an integral role in the city's spectacular growth from its humble beginnings in the early 1800s and continuing up to the present day.
A World War II memorial presentation was made to the Farmington R-7 Board of Education during its regular meeting. Linda Little presented a special aerial view photograph of the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii for her husband Jack Little who was unable to attend the meeting.
Effective Jan. 1, the Farmington School District Athletic Department announced that Farmington High School students will be able to get into athletic events for free if they present their student ID, rather than having to pay the $2 admission price.
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a meeting to discuss increasing technology sector jobs in the region.
FEBRUARY
At the request of the East Ozarks Audubon Society (EOAS), the city of Farmington is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and AmeriCorps to remove an invasive bush honeysuckle infestation from the Dr. F.R. Crouch Nature Sanctuary in Engler Park.
The Farmington R-7 School District held its Fourth Annual Wellness Day for employees. The 20 sessions focused on the CDC Whole School, Whole Community and Whole Child initiative (WSCC).
Farmington Middle School held an assembly for seventh and eighth graders to address the Character Initiative Program at which Middle School Principal Dustin Jenkerson provided students with an overview of the program.
A local former business owner is making a donation of historical items to the Farmington Museum that once belonged to a local legend — Fielding Chandler. Seva Lenz owned the Parkland Dry Cleaners that was formerly Gierse’s Dry Cleaners. When she bought the establishment, she also “inherited” items that had belonged to the “Admiral,” a nickname Chandler earned while serving as head of Canoe Trails of the St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America. For many summers he led seven five-day float trips on Current River for Scouts from all over eastern Missouri.
Farmington High School crowned Kaylee Collins the 2020 Sweetheart Queen. Her escort was Ryan Barnes. Other queen candidates and their escorts were Madeline Buerck, escorted by Ryan Fuemmeler; Jena Adams, escorted by Parker Shinn; and Maitlan Halter, escorted by Andrew Long. A talent show was held Thursday night at the Centene Center, followed by the Queen’s Coronation Saturday night in the field house.
Several library/media center programs were discussed during the Farmington R-7 Board of Education meeting held in Truman Auditorium. As part of the Library/Media Program Review, librarians from each school gave a presentation of their program of "Changing how you see the librarian of the future."
MARCH
A First Impact program seminar held for parents and students on Monday evening at Farmington High School brought into focus the life and death safety decisions made every day by Missouri drivers.
The Farmington School District will hold a safety meeting at the Black Knight Field House where staff will discuss current practices and procedures currently in place to deal with safety concerns. The district holds safety meetings throughout the year to inform parents and the community about what the district said is its number one concern — student safety.
Area firefighters responded at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a second alarm fire at Ron’s Tire Center in the 1,000 block of East Karsch Blvd. According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, upon their arrival four minutes later the building was filled with heavy smoke. The business has had prior fires in 2005 and 2014.
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey presented his 2019 year-end report at the Feb. 24 city council meeting held at Long Memorial Hall. He told the council members that his department responded to 3,531 total incidents for 2019, an increase of 544 compared to the previous year.
The city of Farmington announced closure of the Farmington Civic Center, Farmington Public Library, and Farmington OAKS Senior Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmington High School held its annual job fair for students on March 11. College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves gave an overview of the day’s activities for high school students looking at their future career choices. This is the fourth year for the career fair and the first year in this format.
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce officially unveiled their plans Thursday for the 2020 Country Days Celebration to be held June 5-7. Due to the virus outbreak, the press conference was held online from the Chamber of Commerce office as a Facebook Live Event. Chamber Ambassador Mark Toti, Executive Director Candy Hente and Director of Events Cassie Thomas hosted the video explaining the program of events.
Marler Law Partners (MLP) in Farmington will be offering grocery and household necessities delivery Monday and Tuesday afternoon to individuals who sign up in the Farmington and Park Hills area (zip codes 63640, 63637, 63601 and 63651). Managing Partner Sara Marler said this is to support the firm’s mission of "Helping good people through hard times."
Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble gave an update during this week's school board meeting on how the district is operating during the current shutdown of the schools. “We started Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI),” he said. “We had a training session on Monday. The overview of it, we are pushing out instruction, both digital and paper copy.”
The Farmington Police Department is modifying how they respond to calls during the current virus outbreak. The department announced on its Facebook page that an officer will be assigned to take a report of non-emergency calls over the telephone rather than a physical response. This will be for calls for crimes that have already occurred, no suspect is present and there is no immediate threat to personal safety. Officers will still respond to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safety is in danger, as well as continue to patrol residential neighborhoods and the business districts.
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe issued a “Proclamation of Civil Emergency” Tuesday morning. The proclamation is mainly designed to allow the city police department to enforce city closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
APRIL
The Farmington City Council met Tuesday evening to enact a program to assist residents with their utility bills. City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “The principal reason we met was to get city council’s approval on a utility assistance program for customers who have been furloughed or lost income due to COVID-19. Council approved the utility assistance program where we will pay up to $100 of a residential customer’s electric bill and up to $50 on their water and sewer for the three billing periods in April.
With last week’s spring break and the continuing shutdown of the legislature, State Representative Dale Wright, R-Farmington, has been busy coordinating with local governmental entities on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Farmington R-7 School District reported Wednesday afternoon that a staff member at Lincoln Intermediate School has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
Farmington city employees were stunned to learn of the sudden death Wednesday of Dan Duncan, 44, who served as the IT and emergency management director for St. Francois County. He leaves behind his wife Chary, son Tyler and daughter Hayley. Nicknamed “Dano,” Duncan had previously administered the city police department’s computer systems and dispatch center. He was also a member of the Farmington Fire Department.
A funeral procession for Dan Duncan was held in downtown Farmington on Tuesday. Participating were law enforcement, fire, and EMS vehicles from throughout the area, along with Farmington and St. Francois County utility vehicles led by the Farmington Police Department Honor Guard Unit. The procession proceeded through the downtown area to Cozean Funeral Home where a small group of family members and close friends gathered outside.
The Farmington City Council met via a telephone conference call on the evening of April 9. During the meeting, City Administrator Greg Beavers spoke about the state of city operations in light of closures made in response to COVID-19.
MAY
The city of Farmington has announced it will start a limited re-opening of park facilities. Beginning Saturday, all outdoor basketball courts, multipurpose courts, tennis courts, SK8 Park, dog park and the fishing dock at Giessing Lake in Engler Park will re-open for public use. Park pavilions, playground structures and restroom facilities will remain closed.
Farmington business owners Chip and Debbie Peterson are working with St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher and Rose Mier, environmental public health specialist with the county health center, on protocols for restaurants to use if they should reopen next week when the state’s stay-at-home order is expected to be lifted.
Weeks after the city of Farmington put into effect a general shutdown of city services, buildings and municipal parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, city fathers believe the time has arrived for the start of a gradual "reboot" of city operations to be undertaken over a period of weeks. The reopening of city facilities was the main topic of discussion at Monday night's Farmington City Council meeting held in the auditorium of Long Hall.
In response to a survey sent to students and parents by Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds, an overwhelming number of students said they wanted the school to hold a traditional graduation ceremony sometime over the summer. The tentative dates of July 18 or Aug. 1 are being considered and discussions remain ongoing.
A Missouri business with a branch office in Farmington has won the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) “Eastern Missouri Rural Small Business of the Year Award.” Data Dash’s production facility is located in Farmington Industrial Park and the company’s president is Sue Morton.
The kick-off of the annual Heart Walk was held at the home opener football game between the Farmington High School Knights and North County Raiders. The two schools compete against each other every year to raise money for the American Heart Association. The grand total raised for the 2019 Heart Walk was $27,777.64. The Farmington School District won the competition by raising $10,840.05. North County raised $9,922.59.
The city of Farmington agreed to buy a new ladder truck for the fire department during their regular session held Thursday evening at Long Memorial Hall. The city entered into a contract with MacQueen Emergency Equipment for a Pierce Velocity Mid-Mount Aerial Truck at a total cost of $1,543,404.48. The truck will be financed as a five-year lease purchase agreement with U.S. Bank.
JUNE
The Farmington R-7 Board of Education discussed several bond issue items, including the purchase of school busses. Board member Jeff Lawson expressed concern about purchasing “the most expensive buses” when the country is experiencing high unemployment due to the pandemic.
The city of Farmington has placed two tax rate extensions on the June 2 ballot. According to City Administrator Greg Beavers each of the 1/4-cent tax extensions will not increase the current tax rate. One is a transportation tax that pays for city street and sidewalk improvements. The other is a parks and recreation and stormwater tax.
Matt Sebastian, president of First State Community Bank in Farmington, discussed how the financial institution’s branches were coping with necessary changes being made as they gradually reopen to “normal business” — such as reopening lobbies and customers wearing face masks while conducting business inside the bank.
Voters will be choosing among four candidates to fill three open seats on the Farmington R-7 Board of Education. Three of the candidates are incumbents. Angela Hahn is seeking a sixth term; Howard Hoehn, the current board president, a fourth term; and Jerry Freeman, a second term. Dylan Nicholson is seeking his first term on the board of education.
The Farmington City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening at Long Memorial Hall to cover several issues, including the gradual reopening of city facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Administrator Greg Beavers also informed the council that he and Finance Director Michele Daniel are expecting budget shortfalls due to the virus outbreak.
The Farmington R-7 School District held a special graduation service Saturday afternoon at the high school field house for seniors leaving for the military who won’t be able to attend the graduation ceremony being held July 18.
The Farmington School Board held a special meeting Tuesday morning to rename two buildings in the district. The W. L. Johns building has been renamed the W. L. Johns Administration Building. All the district administration and school board has been moved to the larger building located on the corner of Fourth and Franklin streets. The Administration and School Board Building on Ste. Genevieve Avenue is now serving as the school district’s operations building.
Hope 4 Autism will be hosting a Community Cruisin’ Day in Farmington on Saturday to help with the organization’s work with adults who are on the autism spectrum. Dave Honerkamp said the event is making up for the original April fundraiser that had to be canceled due to the pandemic.