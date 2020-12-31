A look back at 2020 – Part 1

Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble gave an update during this week's school board meeting on how the district is operating during the current shutdown of the schools. “We started Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI),” he said. “We had a training session on Monday. The overview of it, we are pushing out instruction, both digital and paper copy.”

The Farmington Police Department is modifying how they respond to calls during the current virus outbreak. The department announced on its Facebook page that an officer will be assigned to take a report of non-emergency calls over the telephone rather than a physical response. This will be for calls for crimes that have already occurred, no suspect is present and there is no immediate threat to personal safety. Officers will still respond to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safety is in danger, as well as continue to patrol residential neighborhoods and the business districts.

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe issued a “Proclamation of Civil Emergency” Tuesday morning. The proclamation is mainly designed to allow the city police department to enforce city closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

APRIL