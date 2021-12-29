A look back at 2021 – Part 1

JANUARY

Citing ongoing changes in the movie industry and the ways in which viewers receive their entertainment, Keith Hoogland of Highland Ventures LTD, the Family Video chain's parent company, regretfully acknowledged that all of its locations will officially close.

Hope 4 Autism will be having their annual “Inspiration on the Runway” event Saturday at 8 p.m. Unlike the live event held at the Centene Center last year, the show this year will be virtual.

With the start of a new year, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe spoke about projects the city intends to complete, and what improvements he the city in 2021. “I think last year was pretty good, although it was kind of strange,” he said.

Farmington High School business instructor Christy Pierce is excited about a new business program, INCubatoredu, that will be offered at the school this fall. She spoke about the program while serving as guest speaker at the chamber of commerce's Business & Community Luncheon held Jan. 21 at Centene Center.

Bismarck farmer and businessman Bob Strothmann, owner of Strothmann Livestock, recently donated half-a-beef to the Farmington Fire Department in appreciation for their service to the community.

FEBRUARY

A popular Farmington sandwich shop has closed its doors — at least for the moment. BOGO Sandwiches, 12 S. Jackson Street, closed Friday until further notice. Owner Doug Thomas said that he could no longer run the business. “It was a combination of things,” he said. “There’s the COVID thing, and I’m just tired.”

A national tire chain coming soon to Farmington will be constructing a new building at 713 E. Karsch Blvd. — the former location of Ryan's and later China Buffet that was razed early last week by Marschel Wrecking of Fenton.

Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble released a letter a return of students and teachers to the classroom beginning in February. He said, "We have overcome many obstacles and used innovation to continue to provide the best we have for every student, every day.”

A public hearing on a proposed ordinance was held at the Feb. 11 Farmington City Council meeting to ban any more electronic changeable message signs in the downtown historic district that was proposed by the Farmington Historic Preservation Committee (FHPC).

St. Francois County Acting Emergency Manager Nick Jones is encouraging Farmington residents, as well as people who live elsewhere in the county, to sign up to receive the county’s RAVE Alert system. “It is a weather alert system that the county commission put into effect last year,” he said. “It sends out weather alerts such as tornados, severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings, along with fire danger warnings as well.”

For the first time in his tenure as Farmington mayor, Larry Forsythe broke a tie vote of the city council Monday night, providing the one vote needed to approve a zoning ordinance change prohibiting the display of electronic messaging boards within the city’s historic district.

The Farmington and North County school districts began their annual fundraising competition for the American Heart Association (AHA) Tuesday night at the “Red Out” basketball games at Farmington High School. The fundraising at the schools will continue until Feb. 28.

Firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire that resulted in serious injuries for a Doe Run couple and the death of their 5-year-old daughter.

As a way to further promote Farmington businesses in the midst of a global pandemic, Discover Farmington has announced a $25,000 Shop Local promotion to encourage sales in locally owned establishments in the city.

As part of the 2021 Academic Challenge Competition, the Farmington High School Academic Team advanced to the sectional competition after placing in the regional competition in February. Due to the online nature of the course, held from Feb. 1-6, coaches could choose a 90-minute window during which the students could complete the two 40-minute exams.

With the Farmington R-7 School District in its second year of implementing the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) Model, improvements are being reported in the district's taking care of student needs.

An AARP Tax-Aide has begun scheduling appointments for federal returns, as well as property tax returns, to be done at the Farmington Library. They are also scheduling property tax returns to be done at the Fredericktown Library.

MARCH

As part of an emerging industry in Missouri, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Farmington has opened and is serving customers in and around the Parkland. Formerly Medicap Pharmacy, the Freund family has opened The Valley to serve local medical needs for those in pain or other medical issues that cannot be addressed by other medications.

Farmington resident Paul Fritch, 55, who came to the very brink of losing his life from a severe case of COVID-19, is not only making a miraculous physical recovery but his successful course of treatment will be used to help save the lives of other critically ill patients who would otherwise have little chance of survival.

Farmington Presbyterian Church presented a check last week to the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry totaling more than $3,000. The money was raised in connection with the National Souper Bowl of Caring, a food drive Farmington Presbyterian Church has participated in for many years.

Weeks after much of the country was hit hard by an unusually strong winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and temperatures in the single digits, or less, Farmington residents are preparing for the second shoe to drop — receiving a much higher utility bill than normal.

After canceling last year’s Country Days because of health concerns centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the long-time and popular weekend event will be returning to the city’s downtown area June 4-6 with a few changes from previous years.

A fundraiser is underway to give Farmington R-7 School District employees a means to help the Kenyan people by "Digging Deep to Live Well." One of the planned events is a barbecue being held March 5.

A Health and Wellness Fair featuring seminars and breakout groups was recently held for employees of the Farmington R-7 School District. The fair, held March 12, featured seminars led by district staff and outside speakers, along with displays by community vendors in the healthcare and business sectors.

The Wolf Creek and Farmington fire departments responded to the scene of a large oil spill Sunday night at Ron Jarrell Automotive located on Hwy OO. Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said they were on the scene for about two hours to contain the spill. Farmington Fire Department was called in to help with their hazardous material containment equipment.

The Farmington School district is in the process of collecting boxes of cereal by St. Patrick’s Day for the Knight Time Snack program. Missy Tisher, Roosevelt School librarian and Community Teachers Association (CTA) President, coordinates the program for the district.

A local resident is a recognized cave specialist and will be speaking March 17 at the Farmington Library about ‘Missouri’s Underground Life’, or wildlife in Missouri’s caves. Michael Sutton, Ph.D., has spent more than 50 years exploring caves, with 30 of those years spent exploring caves and abandoned mines in the state of Missouri. A native of Great Britain, Sutton started caving in 1967 at Leeds in Yorkshire while attending college.

Dr. Brian Reeves, college and career advisor at Farmington High School, spoke about career preparation for students at the Farmington R-7 Board of Education meeting held March 16 in Truman Auditorium.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently went back to work on an infestation of bush honeysuckle at Engler Park's F.R. Crouch Nature Sanctuary in Farmington — but this time they had the help of volunteers made up of Farmington High School students.

A cereal box maze held Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School in Farmington resulted in a fun time for students, teachers and administrators while also helping out a good cause. Librarian Missy Tisher explained that the boxes will be given to Melissa Pritchett and Parkland Chapel for use in the Knight Time Snack Program.

Two Farmington R-7 elementary students are hoping to make history this year in their efforts to promote legislation designating the Gateway Arch in St. Louis as the state's official monument. Lincoln Intermediate fifth-graders Colton Gabel, 10, and Layton Massey, 11, testified in Jefferson City at a committee hearing to further a bill containing the naming of the monument.

The St. Francois County Commission and the Farmington Senior Center honored Aiden Merrill, 11, for his volunteer work in helping deliver hot meals to seniors in Farmington.

APRIL

In a change of format from last year's event, Hope 4 Autism held its annual "Light It Up 4 Autism" Car Show under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday in the parking lot of the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex parking lot in downtown Farmington.

The position of mayor is the only contested race in Farmington in the April 6 municipal election, with Charles Lewis facing off against incumbent Larry Forsythe who is seeking a second four-year term. Incumbent council members running in wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 are all running unopposed for either one- or two-year terms.

During their Thursday meeting, the Farmington City Council approved the appointment of Holly Joyce as city attorney, a position that up until now has been an elected one.

Despite a little rain earlier that morning and a gust of wind or two, Farmington's Farmers Market opened Saturday for the 2021 growing season on the VFW Lodge parking lot on Karsch Boulevard.

In a brief dedication ceremony held Saturday afternoon on a piece of ground just off Karsch Boulevard and adjacent to the Steak 'n Shake restaurant, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe declared the busy thoroughfare as the Daniel M Peek Memorial Highway. Peek was a founding member of the iconic folk-rock band America, along with co-members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell.

Mayor Forsythe led a dedication ceremony naming a park in the new Pine Creek subdivision in memory of the late Farmington businessman, alderman and unofficial city ambassador, John R. Crouch. The beloved businessman and council member died Feb. 6, 2019, at the age of 71.

One of the few left of a vanishing breed, LeRoy Wade is a Navy World War II veteran who has spent his whole life in Farmington watching it change from a sleepy small town to the busy city it is today. “I’ve been here in this little town for 93 years,” he said. “I could show you the house I was born in, each house I lived in, where I worked at, and my tombstone. I have it ready.”

The grand total for this year’s annual “Heart Walk” competition for the American Heart Association was $22,990.41, with Farmington School District winning the contest by raising $9,677, which includes $2,991 raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington.

An argument over a soccer goal Tuesday evening in Fredericktown caused some controversy for the Farmington School District. “There was a disagreement between the officials and our coach right before halftime,” said Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble. “There was a call at the end of the half that was disputed.” Because of the argument, the head coach and the Farmington team did not return to the game after halftime and as a result, lost the game 5-0.

The Farmington R-7 School District Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) held its 25th Annual Awards Ceremony at noon April 7 in Centene Center. Cadets from all four high school grades received awards for achievements earned throughout the school year. The event was narrated by AFJROTC instructor SMSgt Earnest Heflin (Ret.).

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, the Farmington R-7 School District is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most respected leaders as he makes his “final approach” to retirement. Air Force Colonel Randall Sparks leads the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) for the area. His five-year tenure at Farmington High School will officially end in June, capping off a decades-long career as an officer in the Air Force.

In the April election, incumbent Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe was reelected to a second term in office.

The Farmington R-7 Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday, April 20. At the meeting, results from the April 6 election were certified and two incumbent candidates who ran unopposed for another term on the board were sworn in.

On the Friday afternoon prior to last weekend's senior prom, a mock accident demonstration was held in the front parking lot of Farmington High School. Held annually, the re-creation is designed for students to witness the consequences of a fatal accident resulting from drunk driving on prom night.

Farmington artist Dean Burns has a gallery of his paintings and sculptures currently on display at the Farmington Public Library. Burns has lived in Farmington for 26 years after a life spent in teaching and administration.

MAY

Long-time L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living Executive Director Tim Azinger, 53, has retired from his position as of April 30. On May 1, Assistant Director Pauline Niehaus took over the reins of the 24-year-old center that helps people with disabilities remain independent or regain their independence.

The first "Short Field Fly-In" was held May 6-7 north of Farmington with more than 20 paraglider pilots taking part from several states.

The Farmington R-7 School District will be holding several immunization clinics in May for students who need to get caught up on their vaccinations. Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause said the school district will be working in partnership with Great Mines Health Center that is providing the use of its mobile unit.

The Farmington R-7 School District held its annual Teacher of the Year Luncheon Friday, May 13 in the high school field house. From among last year's nominees, Katherine Dillon was named the school district's Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year, and Kyleigh Allen was named the school district's Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.

Farmington High School presented diplomas to 280 members of the 2021 senior class at graduation exercises held Sunday afternoon at the Farmington Civic Center.

In a unanimous vote, the Farmington City Council opposed the adoption of an ordinance for the use of utility vehicles on city streets. The proposed ordinance would have allowed the use of all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles and golf carts with regulations to be applied.

Norman L. Rigdon Farmington VFW Post 5896 celebrated its 75th anniversary of serving veterans. A Summer Bash was held from noon to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the VFW.

JUNE

After skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington Country Days returned to the downtown area June 4-6 with the theme “Country Days, Carnival Nights Re-Boot 2021.” The Friday through Sunday event is one of the largest and most popular events in the Parkland and is sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Serving as parade marshal for this year's SERVPRO Country Days Parade will be Hope 4 Autism cofounders Jessica Harmon and Luann Honerkamp. Begun in 2012, the Farmington-based organization raises awareness and funds — as well as offers training and other assistance — for people who are on the autism spectrum.

In the spirit of this year's theme, "Country Days, Carnival Nights – Reboot 2021," Michael and Jessie Williams will finally be given the chance to host the popular event as Mr. and Mrs. Country Days after having been selected for the honor in 2020, a few short weeks prior to the event being canceled due to the pandemic.

Honoring the Bicentennial of the State of Missouri and the City of Farmington in the year 2021, a recognition ceremony of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail was held at the gazebo in Farmington’s Long Park. The ceremony was sponsored by the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association.

The Farmington Garden Council (FGC) purchased flower baskets to be hung from the lampposts downtown. The project was completed under the leadership of President Leslie Jones and spearheaded by Jeannie Roberts.

Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) is holding two fundraisers in coming weeks to help cover operating expenses for the no-kill shelter. Both events will be held at the American Legion Hall, 5073 Old Flat River Road in Park Hills.

Three schools in the Farmington School District have received awards for cultivating character in their students. Jefferson, Washington-Franklin and Truman Learning Center are among 170 schools in the nation awarded Character.org's Promising Practices Certification.

Sunday, June 20th marked a 60-year milestone for one of the most well-known businessmen in Farmington. The day before, friends and family gathered in a tent behind the Farmington Barber Shop to celebrate barber Bob Bone's final day at his legendary establishment.

