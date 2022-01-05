A look back at 2021 – Part 2

JULY

Three schools in the Farmington School District have received awards for cultivating character in their students. Jefferson, Washington-Franklin and Truman Learning Center are among 170 schools in the nation awarded Character.org's Promising Practices Certification.

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe broached a controversial topic that has failed twice before. Both times the city has brought up the idea of contracting with one trash service for the whole city, there has been fierce debate on both sides. Meanwhile, conditions have changed and Forsythe thinks that maybe some action needs to be attempted again.

Motorcyclists participating in the Backstoppers Fallen Heroes Ride begin a 118-mile round trip by passing under a large American flag set up by the Farmington Fire Department on Columbia Street. The ride returns to the Parkland at 10 a.m. Saturday and will once again be raising funds for BackStoppers.

Ten-year-old Karrington Mecey of rural Farmington will be attending the Youth and Mid-Summer Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Horse Show later this month in Oklahoma City where she hopes to win her second national title.

A representative with Waste Management appeared before the Farmington City Council at its Thursday night meeting to plead the company's case as it attempts to solve issues that have led to many city residents receiving less than stellar trash service over the past month.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Parkland has been awarded a $32,500 Core Model Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.

Students attending summer school in the Farmington R-7 School District were in for a special treat when they visited Engler Park last month and met a new four-legged friend named Tex. His handler, Madison County Conservation Agent Alan Lamb, showed off the two-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer’s many talents to the delight of the children who watched excitedly as Tex was put through his paces.

June 20 marked a 60-year milestone for one of the most well-known businessmen in Farmington. The day before, friends and family gathered in a tent behind the Farmington Barber Shop to celebrate barber 79-year-old Bob Bone's final day at his legendary establishment.

During a recent St. Francois County Commission meeting, Kevin Cantwell of Big River Communications explains how his company is planning to build a “Gigabite City,” starting in Farmington and extending to most of the county.

Drug Recognition Expert Ed Moses was in town last week to hold a four-day Science Based Drug Education course for the Farmington R-7 School District. He was joined by co-presenter, Dr. John Duncan, an associate professor at the University of Oklahoma’s College of Medicine and author of many of the Sooner State’s drug laws.

New taxes were on the agenda for the Farmington City Council when during the Administrative Services report, Mayor Larry Forsythe led a discussion on implementing a half-cent Public Safety Tax to pay for police and fire services for the city, subject to the approval of the voters at the Nov. 2 election.

Starting her fifth year at Farmington, Food Service Manager Erin Crites generals a staff of 58 employees whose sole duties are to keep students properly fed in all of the district’s eight schools. They typically serve about 1,500 students for breakfast and 2,500 students for lunch per school day.

The St. Francois County Rotary Club recently held its annual awards banquet and installation of new officers for the 2021-2022 year at the St. Francois County Country Club.

AUGUST

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker and Fire Chief Todd Mecey appeared before the Farmington City Council to speak about the need for a half-cent sales tax for improvements in public safety that will appear on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.

For the second year in a row, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a virtual Celebration of Success Awards Banquet due to the health concerns of holding a live event in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The recipient of this year’s Daily Journal/Farmington Press Citizen of the Year Award was a bit of a surprise, as it was determined by the newspaper's editorial board that no individual or organization deserved the recognition more than the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce itself.

Farmington businessman and historian, Jon Cozean, took a trip down memory lane at last month's St. Francois County Historical Society meeting as he recalled his days growing up in the mid-1940s and worked as a Farmington Press paperboy.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced details on a DOORS on Tour competition through which entrants have a chance to win a Blackstone Griddle in a drawing that will be held next month.

First State Community Bank has been recognized as the top bank in the state of Missouri by Forbes Magazine in its annual listing of "America's Best Banks in Each State."

The Farmington City Council held public hearings last week on the placement of a proposed public safety sales tax on the November ballot, the institution of a city use tax on internet sales, and a proposed amendment to zoning regulations for land use.

Farmington R-7 School District Superintendent Matt Ruble spoke about the district's plans to keep students and faculty as safe as possible with the recent uptick in cases locally and across the nation with the emergence of the Delta variant — a strain of the virus more easily spread and contracted than last year's.

At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Farmington City Council set the city's property tax rate and approved two tax proposals that will appear on the municipal election ballot in November.

SEPTEMBER

The Farmington Public Library is currently displaying photos taken by Larry Braun of Benton, Missouri. A native of St. Mary, Braun says that small towns are in his blood.

‘Coach’ Richardson served as high school football coach from 1966 to 1980 and then moved to the position of middle school principal, a post he held until his retirement in 1993. Although he hasn't been a part of the Farmington R-7 School District staff for 28 years, Richardson’s influence remains strong. To this day, the former coach can be spotted at school athletic events or on the high school campus where he is instantly recognized by many.

A free Family Emergency Preparedness Fair is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centene Center on Black Knight Drive. Everyone is invited to attend the event that will feature family-friendly activities for people of all ages to help them become better prepared if or when an emergency arises at home.

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover Farmington's Blues, Brews, & BBQ returns Friday and Saturday to downtown Farmington for a time of great music, tasty brews and delicious barbecue.

Residents of a well-established Farmington cul-de-sac attended the Sept. 16 city council meeting to express their concerns about a large aluminum carport put up last month by a city employee on his private property because they contend that it detracts from the appearance of their neighborhood.

According to recently released U.S. Census statistics, the city of Farmington has experienced 12% growth over the 10 years since the last census was taken in 2010.

Saturday afternoon marks the 24th annual Farmington Invitational Marching Band Competition. The event starts at 1 p.m. on Jack Richardson Field in Haile Memorial Stadium at Farmington High School.

The Farmington R-7 Board of Education voted to extend the emergency mask mandate during a contentious meeting Tuesday evening at Truman Auditorium. Aside from heckling from the audience at various times, three speakers were on the agenda in opposition to the mask mandate. Each speaker was given five minutes to explain their issues.

Through a partnership between the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Farmington High School's Black Knight TV, a series of 12 YouTube videos have been created featuring local business leaders speaking on the subject of what they look for when hiring an employee.

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 held its annual Soccer Shoot on Sept. 11 at Engler Park. The classes were based on age with a first, second and third place for each class.

Farmington High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participated in POW/MIA services held Saturday at the Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 in Farmington. As guest speaker, former Mayor Mit Landrum honored those that did not return from conflicts abroad.

Area vets have a new ally in a Vietnam veteran whose new store not only offers a wide variety of military-themed items for sale, but donates all of its net proceeds to a number of veteran services. Midwest Veterans Outreach and Store opened its doors July 1 at 1101 Maple St. in Farmington.

Farmington High School is celebrating Homecoming Week this week with fun activities. This year’s homecoming theme is “Knight at Disney” with staff and students celebrating the life and work of Walt Disney, who grew up in Marceline, Missouri.

OCTOBER

Kevin Bloom is coming home to Farmington after 20 years in California and Thailand — and he wants to bring a lot of high paying technology jobs with him. He is working on relocating the software company MessageSpring he serves as CEO from Thailand to his hometown.

Safety Day was held Friday, Oct. 15 at Truman Learning Center in Farmington, with first responders and other organizations on hand to teach the children about their work.

The National Life Chain, an observance of the sacredness of human life, returns to Farmington this weekend for its 29th year.

The Daily Journal congratulated its writers and photographers who placed high in the 2021 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's returned in full force Saturday as about 120 participants showed up at the First State Community Bank branch in downtown Farmington to raise awareness and research money to beat the cognitive illness for which there is currently no cure. A total of $15,195 was raised.

Farmington High School has begun an innovative business program this year to help juniors and seniors start their own businesses. FHS business instructor Christy Pierce has launched the INCubatoredu curriculum with 12 students.

The distance from Farmington to San Diego, California, is 1,796 miles. In comparison, the Farmington R-7 School District’s buses cover that distance every day. “We average 1,800 miles a day,” said Stacy Williams, district transportation manger. “We have 321 square miles that are the district’s boundaries.”

The small settlement of Libertyville saw the end of a historic era with the closing Saturday of the oldest operating Masonic Lodge still meeting in its original building, west of the Mississippi River. St. Francois Masonic Lodge No. 234 closed its doors after 157 years of fellowship with the remaining members merging with Farmington Masonic Lodge No. 132.

Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency, the city of Farmington, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and St. Francois County Emergency Management are teaming up Tuesday to help those affected by Sunday Night’s tornado in St. Francois County.

With Halloween approaching, the Farmington Public Library has a series of paintings on display that might be considered appropriate for the season. Dianne Dickerson has an exhibit of paintings called “Skeletons in My Closet.” Human skeletons in different themes stand, dance, eat and do other things along one wall of the library.

Several Farmington High School students spoke about their internships with local businesses and organizations, as well as what they learned about their prospective careers during the Oct. 15 meeting of the school's Steering Committee for Careers.

Farmington High School's Knightline Dance Team will be attending 2022 National Dance Team Championship being held Feb. 4-6 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Lowe's in Farmington has donated Wobble Chairs and Bouncybands to Jefferson Elementary School for help with some of their special needs students.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Night originally scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to weather concerns.

On Halloween night, things get gory and gruesome at Cash Fuller's Farmington home... and it never fails to draw a crowd of people willing to wait in long lines to experience the thrills and chills it provides. An annual tradition for eight years running, Fuller and his fiancé Stacy host the scariest of scary haunted houses in the front yard of his home.

NOVEMBER

Farmington voters on Tuesday approved the Public Safety Tax and Internet Use Tax proposals on the ballot. The Public Safety Tax passed by an almost 5 to 1 margin of 527-185, while the Internet Use Tax passed by a slim 371-335 vote.

Celebrating its 16th year of raising funds for Farmington’s two food pantries, Saturday’s event held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium took things to a record-breaking, heavenly level. While the final numbers are still being tallied, early estimates indicate more than $137,000 was raised through the one-day fundraiser.

Bikers gathered in Farmington Saturday for the 28th Annual Parkland Toy Run. The Parkland Toy Run provides area children with toys for Christmas presents and non-perishable food items for area food pantries each holiday season.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce recently won two awards for innovative projects, one that is now going nationwide, to promote Farmington and its businesses.

Commander Jason Furr and Senior Vice Commander Chris Morris of Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 are concerned about the post's future with an aging membership and few younger veterans joining to take their place.

Veterans representing Farmington VFW Post 5896, American Legion 416 and Disabled American Veterans joined the Farmington High School Air Force Junior ROTC in its annual Flag Retirement Ceremony held Nov. 3 at Veterans Park.

Farmington resident E. Dean Burns has written an autobiography titled, “Down the Burns Stretch.” Two chapters in the book deal with his birth in 1940, what he lived through as a child during World War II, and how he and his family coped while his father, William Adolph Burns, served two years overseas.

The United Way of St. Francois County will soon have a new executive director after an announcement Friday that Cassie Thomas, currently the event coordinator for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, will take over the reins of the non-profit organization at the end of the year.

Among other items of business, the Farmington City Council listened to plans on the expansion of the police and fire departments with the passage of the Public Safety Tax during their regular session last week at Long Hall.

The former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington will soon be getting a new life as a central institution for those suffering from homelessness, mentally illness and substance abuse issues. East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) is applying for a Community Development Block Grant with the Department of Economic Development through the state of Missouri for up to $2 million to renovate a portion of the old hospital.

DECEMBER

While sometimes the weather for the annual Krekeler Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade can be exceptionally cold, that wasn't the case Friday night when crowds gathered along the city's downtown streets — some in T-shirts — to watch this year's event on one of the warmest nights in the history of the parade. Organized by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the parade, themed “A Techni-Glow Christmas,” once again proved to be a festive, colorful and radiant way for the city to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Floats, bands and Christmasy characters filled the streets — all culminated by two very special guests — Santa and Mrs. Claus.

As Missouri celebrates its bicentennial in 2021, the names of many historical figures are mentioned for their involvement in the state's founding, including the first Missouri Speaker of the House, James Caldwell, who lived in Libertyville and is buried near Farmington.

Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, wants the community to know that the organization she leads focuses on ways to help businesses grow so communities will thrive.

Created by well-known Farmington artist Kendall Hart, a whimsical sculpture now greets visitors at the entrance to Aesop’s Treasury Books and Games at the Factory in Farmington.

Lynn Reid loves Scottish Terriers so much that she has collected items with terriers on them, has painted pictures of terriers and now has written two children’s books about them.

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Daughters of the American Revolution, local military veterans, and Farmington High School's AFJROTC cadets participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony held Dec. 18 in Farmington's Masonic Cemetery South.

