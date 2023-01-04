A look back at 2022 – Part 2

July

The Farmington Fire Department dealt with two residential fires over the holiday weekend, with one home being a total loss. On Saturday at 9:02 p.m., a call was made regarding a vacant home at the intersection of Perrine and Vargo Roads. Chief Todd Mecey said the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. “We had it under control in under 30 minutes,” he said. The second residential fire was at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Trimfoot Terrace. Mecey said that on arrival, there were flames on the exterior of the house.

Currently on display at the Farmington Public Library is the artwork of Farmington resident Vada Galvan, a veteran artist who has painted for more than 50 years.

An assortment of beautiful flowers and plants will provide the setting for a Plein Air Competition being held Saturday, July 9 at the Farmington Community Garden located at the corner of Boyce Street and Perrine Road, adjacent to the water tower. Artists of all ages are welcome, and refreshments will be provided from 7 a.m. until noon. Local artist Dianne Dickerson has not only been organizing the event but will also be displaying her talent during the competition.

Mallory Zarcone, a prevention project specialist with Prevention Consultants of Missouri — a division of the Behavioral Health Prevention Resource Center — is working on the Overdose Data to Action Project, which is focused on reducing deaths related to opioid and prescription drug misuse. “We have been focusing on safe use, safe storage and safe disposal of prescription medication in the households in communities where people are using a lot of medications,” she said. “That, in turn, reduces misuse, and that reduces the likelihood of becoming addicted to a medication.

The Farmington Police Department made an arrest as part of the investigation into a bomb threat Friday afternoon at the AMC Showplace 4 Theater on Valley Creek Drive. At about 3 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from a person claiming a bomb was at the theater, and then the caller disconnected. A search of the building failed to discover any explosive device. Police Chief Rick Baker said after officers responded to the call, they received information from Central Dispatch that they had pinged the phone, and it was in the theater building. There were more than 100 people inside the building at the time of the call. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brenda Paige Nevels, 30, of Farmington. Baker said during questioning, she admitted to making the phone call.

During a Farmington City Council meeting, Deloris Gray Wood, representing the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association, spoke about changes being made to the trail route due to discoveries by the National Park Service (NPS). According to Wood, the NPS will supply the signs for installation along the trail route. Additionally, as part of the route, the city's historic Long House will be recognized as a “witness house” in that it bears mute testimony to the Trail of Tears. Wood is also attempting to have both the Long House and the city of Farmington added to the trail maps.

A large crowd turned out July 14 at the Centene Center for CASA of the Parkland’s Light of Hope Luncheon. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The advocates are volunteers who work with abused and neglected children as they navigate the foster care and court system. Each volunteer is assigned only one child and is designed to be a steady influence on that child.

Hope 4 Autism will be holding a training program this fall for qualified autism spectrum young adults to help teach the students how to cope with everyday issues in their lives. The classes will begin Aug. 22 and continue through Dec. 5, with 16 meetings held on Monday nights at Dress 2 Impress retail shop, 117 E. Columbia in Farmington. The curriculum used is the Program for the Education and Enrichment of Relational Skills (PEERS) developed at UCLA.

The Plein Air Competition held July 9 at the Farmington Community Garden will have a "redo" on July 30 due to rain interrupting the first event. The garden is located at the corner of Boyce Street and Perrine Road, adjacent to the water tower. Artists of all ages are welcome, and the event will once again take place from 7 a.m. until noon.

July’s Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon featured Dr. David Yaskewich, associate professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University to discuss current economic issues. The informal title of Yaskewich’s presentation was ‘Do we have a recession?’

There recently was a discussion in Farmington about having some electric vehicle (EV) stations installed downtown. City Administrator Greg Beavers has been looking at the idea of installing them, but the city has not made any decisions yet. “The Department of Natural Resources has this Volkswagen trust money,” he said. “They identified Farmington as a site where they want to put some charging stations."

August

An important but sometimes overlooked center of knowledge resources in Farmington is the large building at the corner of W. Liberty and A Streets. Along with his staff, Farmington Public Library Director Travis Trokey deals daily with the calendaring of programs and meetings — and, of course — the never ending job of checking out of books. “It’s astounding the amount of things you have to know,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts here. I have to manage making sure that everything is on track. Some of our programs, we have to plan 3-6 months in advance. I take care of the meeting room schedule. That’s a lot of phone calls and emails. We have 50-60 meetings from outside groups a month.”

After its original date was rained out, the Farmington Plein Air event took place last Saturday in the city's Community Garden, located at the intersection of Boyce and Perrine. Derek Gollaher of Farmington won the first-place prize of $100; Joshua Gann of Farmington won $50 for coming in second place; and Michelle Spencer of Festus won $25 for her third-place finish.

The Farmington City Council met Monday evening to have a public hearing on the new tax rate and have a regular session on several business matters. “The calculated tax for all property owned on Jan. 1 is calculated out to be 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation," City Administrator Greg Beavers said. "Our previous tax rate was 40.95 cents.” Beavers said calculations showed a 19-cent increase on a home appraised at $200,000.

First responders were called to Engler Park in Farmington at noon Saturday where a pedestrian was run over by her own vehicle. Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker stated the incident was in the parking lot next to the tennis courts. “Betty Ann Wickliff, 82, of Fredericktown, was attempting to park her 2006 GMC 1500 pickup and thought she had put the vehicle in park and tried to get out,” he said. “The investigation revealed that the vehicle was still running and in reverse. It started rolling backward and knocked her to the ground and rolled completely over her. She was able to get up and was talking to the officers.”

Due to continued unauthorized use, the city of Farmington is going to return to its scheduled times for when the city farm is open for yard waste disposal for its residents. Larry Lacy, public works director for the city of Farmington, said the city farm on Pimville Road has had trouble recently with people dumping garbage and trash instead of yard waste. “We are going to have to go back to having that open just at the posted times, which are Friday through Sunday,” he said. “During the bulk of the week, the gate will be closed and locked.” City workers will open the gate at 8 a.m. on Friday and close it when coming to work on Monday. The farm is open to city residents and the city's public works only and not for commercial dumping. The city council is discussing the installation of cameras to discourage misuse of the city’s property.

Businesses in the area have a new locally based asset to help with their needs in startup and expansion, as well as serving as a source for simple advice on the myriad problems that can arise. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has started a local branch of SCORE, a nationwide group of retired business and corporate executives that mentor business owners. Candy Hente, chamber executive director, has been working through the process of opening the branch in the area for the last two-and-a-half years in affiliation with the St. Louis Chapter. “We are excited that we have a branch here for our community,” she said. “When I say our community, I don’t just mean Farmington. This is for the entire region, even outside of St. Francois County. The great thing about SCORE is that you are tapping into a national network of mentors.

September

Maddie Lasewicz, district executive of the Ozark Trailblazers District of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is looking for new scouts to join the organization this autumn. “We have a bunch of fall recruitments coming up for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts,” she said. “The Cub Scouts are kindergarten to fifth grade and open to girls and boys. Troops are sixth grade and up.

Friday was POW/MIA Recognition Day, when the nation remembers military service members who were imprisoned by the enemy and also honors members of the military who disappeared during the conflict, never returning home. Local veterans’ organizations, such as Farmington VFW Post #5896, held somber ceremonies on Friday and Saturday to honor American prisoners of war and those missing in combat. More than 80,000 American service personnel are still listed as missing in action during previous conflicts. St. Francois County has one official Missing in Action member of the military, Reginald Cleve.

A weekend of excellent weather, great music, good food and drinks — along with activities galore — made for a big crowd at the Blues, Brews and BBQ extravaganza Friday evening and Saturday in downtown Farmington. The band Mojo Risin’ started off the event at 5 p.m. on Friday with SRV Tribute and Kilborn Alley finishing out the evening. Kiki Wow started the day on a musical note on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Big Deal Band, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, The Ivas John Band and Joanna Conner filling the day with music, and Honey Island Swamp Band ending out the evening. Kids played a variety of games and kept the bounce house bouncing, when they weren't off enjoying Christian the Magician, balloon animals and face painting. The streets were also filled with a car show and craft and food vendors. A highlight of the event was the BBQ competition sanctioned by the St. Louis BBQ Society. The contest pitted 21 teams against each other for wins in multiple food categories. At 4 p.m. on Saturday at the main stage, the results of the competition were revealed.

A crowd turned out for the Sept. 8 Farmington City Council meeting at city hall to voice their opposition to a proposed property zoning change. In a public hearing and first reading of legislation, the council heard about the proposed rezoning at Hillsboro and Wallace Road from “R-2: Residential Single Family” to “R-4: General Residential.” The property is located on the east side of Hillsboro Road opposite the intersection of Wallace and Hillsboro roads. Residents of Butterfield Gardens, a retirement development that adjoins the opposite side of the property, objected to the zoning change as it would allow apartment complexes to be built adjacent to their development. Other concerns were the strain on infrastructure and the extra water runoff from a new development. Developer Mark Heisel attempted to address some of the issues.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Luncheon featured Mike Cochran, executive director of operations for Missouri Cobalt, the firm redeveloping the mine outside of Fredericktown in Madison County. “China handles the vast majority of cobalt today,” he said. “They have very little cobalt themselves. In the United States, there are only two known deposits, and this is one of them.” The site covers 1,800 contiguous acres and has been mined for more than a century.

Farmington Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 300 block of Hickory Street Wednesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke showing. The fire was under control within 20 minutes. Assisting Farmington were Wolf Creek and Doe Run fire departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No charges will be filed in an accident last Tuesday involving Farmington School Superintendent Matt Ruble and a child on a bicycle. A surveillance video surfaced on social media showing that at or about 4:30 p.m., a white Jeep struck a juvenile riding a bicycle at the intersection of Franklin and Third Streets. Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection. “Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle. Ruble gets out and speaks to the child. The child gets up and gets his mother. The mother comes there, and they all discuss the incident. She stated she was going to take the child to the hospital and get him checked out.”

With the recent purchase of the Harrington farm along West Liberty Street, BJC-Parkland Health Center (PHC) in Farmington is considering expanding its facilities to better serve the community. While the expansion is still in the early planning stages and many details still have to be worked out, Annette Schnabel, PHC president, spoke about the overall goals of developing the property. “It’s about seven acres with a residence on the east end that we sold off,” she said. “Where the creek is, it will remain. The Corps of Engineers has plans for how that creek is managed. The land between the creek and Liberty Street is a floodplain. We are not planning to build on that.”

October

The LePere-McCalister American Legion Post 416 had an honored guest for lunch on Thursday, 2022-2023 National Commander Vincent “Jim” Troiola. “Every National Commander has a pin and an objective,” he said. “My objective was that I could easily go to conventions and conferences, but I wanted to visit small posts in small communities that are very active in the communities, and the communities are active with them. Since I started, this is probably my 30th post. This is my fifth state. I was in Louisiana, Montana, Kansas, Texas and then here. There are so many things they do for their community and never get the recognition for it. “We are a bottom-up organization. I testified before Congress in the end of February. I do two things there: tell what our legislative priorities are and what our posts do for us because we are Congressionally chartered. When you talk about the millions and millions of volunteer hours across this nation that are getting done, it sends a chill up your spine. They do great things.”

When it came time to cut the ribbon Monday afternoon at the new all-inclusive playground in Farmington's Engler Park, Luke Strege, “Play It Forward in the Parkland” Finance Committee member, had the dignitaries stay where they were. Instead, he welcomed the children who came out for the occasion to join him and Colin Rogers, Brockmiller Construction vice president and fellow committee member, to officially open the new playground to the public. As the ribbon was cut and the gate to “Play It Forward in the Parkland, opened for the first time, children of all ages and of all physical and cognitive abilities ran for the playground equipment as the crowd cheered them on. Prior to that climactic moment, a large group of about 100 people from throughout St. Francois County turned out to attend a ceremony to officially open the all-inclusive playground.

While studying business at Truman State University, Rebekah Sutherland, a 2014 Farmington High School graduate and daughter of Kraig and Miriam Sutherland of Farmington, worked outdoor education jobs in Colorado and California. After graduating in 2018, she worked various jobs in hiking trail maintenance, building hiking trails in Utah, Oregon and Idaho. She currently works for the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona. “It’s been a few years’ process to make the decision to do it,” she said. “Doing trail maintenance in Oregon, I actually maintained a section of the Pacific Coast Trail. I met people going through hiking the entire thing and got to be a little part of their experience and helped a couple of people fix their trekking poles and duct tape their gear together. I thought that these people had more fun than me; they get to hike the trails and don’t have to carry a chainsaw with them.”

Farmington High School's Career Steering Committee met Sept. 20 for an update on the various programs the high school is implementing to put graduating students on the right track for their upcoming careers. Brian Reeves heads up the committee and introduced Josh Johnson as the new rootEd advisor for the school. “We are excited to have this program because it’s going to allow a lot more one-on-one meaningful conversations with students,” Reeves said. “Mr. Johnson comes from an administrative position in the Central School District.”

During the latest city council meeting, the city of Farmington agreed to purchase the Big River Broadband Building located at the corner of Harrison and Jefferson Streets in downtown Farmington. The building was originally the firehouse until the current one was built on Columbia Street and the old building was sold to Big River Communications. City Administrator Greg Beavers said the city needs better customer service space and access to the utility office. “We are going to move the utility office down there for a couple of reasons,” he said. “We’ll have sufficient lobby and counter space for customers. Our tiny lobby just doesn’t work.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s held their annual event in Farmington Saturday morning at First State Community Bank. Beginning at 9 a.m., several sponsors and those who suffered from Alzheimer’s and who are caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients were recognized. At 9:30, the crowd started the walk west on Liberty, turned south on Jefferson, turned east on Columbia and returned to First State Community Bank.

Missions of Hope held its fourth annual "Inspiration on the Runway" fundraising event on Oct. 6 at Parkland Chapel in Farmington. According to co-founder Jessica Harmon, the event was "a great success," with 150 people in attendance, including 30 models.

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the Revolution gathered earlier this month for a grave marking ceremony at the gravesite of Revolutionary War Veteran and Missouri’s first Speaker of the House James Caldwell. The grave is located at Parkview Cemetery, just north of Farmington on Weber Road. A local resident and member of the Spirit of the St. Louis Chapter of the SAR, Kevin Hulsey, found the stone while visiting a family member’s grave and shared the information with Marlyn Mauk, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR. Together, they spent a couple of years researching Caldwell.

November

Marylee Visnovske always has fascinating stories to tell about her heritage, youth, and the fulfilling life she's experienced living in the area. One of Visnovske’s biggest stories surrounds her founding of Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington, a business she has been the proprietor of for more than three decades. “Earth Mother is the fictitious character I created 32 years ago,” she said. “I had no idea this imaginary friend would steal my identity and use up all of my time. The fact of the matter, I think Earth Mother owns me too.”

A Veterans Day memorial service was held at 11:11 a.m. Friday at the St. Francois County Courthouse Veterans Memorial. Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, briefly spoke during the service about the role of veterans throughout the history of the United States.

The Farmington City Council passed an ordinance regarding public safety during its regular session Thursday night. The measure is designed to prevent pedestrian interference with traffic on streets and obstructing public sidewalks. City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that it is a public safety ordinance that arose from a number of different activities.

November is Native American Heritage Month, celebrating Indigenous peoples past and present. Park Hills resident Matthew Aguilar, aka "Standing Eagle," will be giving a lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the Farmington Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

In recent years, CASA of the Parkland has begun a tradition of helping to kick off the Christmas season with its Festival of Trees, which will once again be on display from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Farmington’s Centene Center. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The mission of CASA of the Parkland is to recruit, train, and support community volunteers who assist the court in protecting the best interests of abused and neglected children in Missouri’s 24th Circuit made up of Madison, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, and Washington counties. According to Executive Director JoAnna Watts, all of the Christmas trees and gingerbread houses will be up for auction through Saturday night.

The Nov. 17 Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Luncheon featured businessman and local historian Jon Cozean, who spoke about the history of the city. The meeting started off with the chamber auctioning off three cakes and a pie to benefit the Help the Hungry Bake Sale being held the following weekend. The chamber cake auction raised a total of $1,150. Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente introduced Cozean by listing the many things he has accomplished throughout his extraordinary life. “Between his fourth and fifth-grade years, he had a newspaper called the ‘Noodle Soup Scoop, ’” she said. “From fifth grade to his freshman year, he had a weekly paper called the ‘Farmington Sun.’ In high school, he was the editor for two years of Knightlife, as well as working for the Farmington Press and Farmington News.”

The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County resident found in the creek behind the VA Clinic in Farmington. Chief Rick Baker said that the body of Keith A. Mueller, 54, was found Tuesday afternoon in the creek by a passerby searching for relics.

December

The Krekeler Jewelers Christmas Parade will be touring downtown Farmington Friday to celebrate the Christmas season. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce coordinates the event. Deena Ward, director of events, said the theme this year is Candyland. “All kids love candy,” she said. “We went through past Christmas parades and things that had been done. I was researching ideas, and Candyland was something easy and fun. A lot of the decorations are easy and inexpensive to make for floats. If you had a Grinch, you can add it and have more of a Whoville Candyland or use gingerbread people that someone might already have.” The parade will be full of lighted units celebrating Christmas, with the grand final display being a Farmington Fire Department fire truck carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus. According to Ward, there will be other activities during and after the parade.

The Casey’s Convenience Store on Potosi Street in Farmington was the scene of an armed robbery Sunday evening. Lt. Chris Bullock with the Farmington Police Department said that the incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. “A white male wearing a mask, black hood, gray long-sleeve pullover, blue sweatpants, camouflage gloves and black tennis shoes entered the Casey’s Store located at 529 Potosi Street,” he said. “The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the money from the registers.

It’s a different type of holiday drive-through park northeast of Farmington during November and December, where snowmen are doing all kinds of things. At about Halloween, Debbie Lee, her husband Jerry, and their grandchildren start assembling a massive and growing group of props in a field off of Straughn Road. “It’s a labor of love,” she said. “I love snowmen. We started it in 2005. I started doing snowmen around our driveway and started adding scenes. It was mostly family and friends. As we added more and more, I’d have neighbors or people driving by leave me notes in the mailbox, ‘Can we come and see it?’” In 2019, the Lees decided to open the collection to the public and moved it from their house to a field on their farm.

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with trash for more than a year. After multiple attempts by the city and others to unsuccessfully alleviate the problem, the resident is going to have her day in court on Tuesday to answer for the ugly issue. City Administrator Greg Beavers has said that city residents have been frequently complaining about the unsightly clutter and what the city is doing about it. “A lot of people are asking questions on why the city isn’t doing anything on this,” he said. “The observation to people that drive by is that the city’s not doing anything about it.” Beavers said the city has been working on the matter, but unfortunately, it can be a very slow process if the homeowner is uncooperative.

As part of the formation of a fire protection district and expansion of service, Wolf Creek Fire Protection District has purchased two properties in the district to begin building satellite fire stations. The two locations are 13191 Route F near Coffman and 6758 Route DD between Knob Lick and Libertyville. District Board Secretary Colin Rogers said it was a part of an effort to lower fire insurance for district residents.

The Farmington R7 School District held a Hall of Fame Ceremony on the afternoon of Dec. 4 to honor some of its most illustrious alumni who graduated during the years 1961 through 1985. Also honored was the 1983 State Champion Knight’s Baseball Team.