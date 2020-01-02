A look back at 2019 – Part 1

JANUARY
More than a week after it happened, people are still talking about the 18th annual Christmas dinner and the record crowd that began showing up an hour-and-a-half before the doors were to officially open. It’s estimated that more than 700 meals were served.
Clay Whitener, United Way of St. Francois County executive director, announced that the grand total from this year's bell ringing program, conducted in cooperation with the Salvation Army, was $33,594.27. He added that the amount was greater than that collected in a single year over the past six or seven years.
Long time MCII Sheltered Workshop Board of Directors member Dale Wright received quite a send-off Monday when his fellow board members and workshop employees held a lunch in his honor as he prepared for swearing in later in the week as the new Missouri representative for the District 116.
A bothersome and busy Farmington intersection may soon undergo a 90-day trial of new four-way traffic control signs after a Public Works Committee report favoring installation was presented at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Farmington City Council.
This Saturday is the grand opening of the new Farmington History Museum. The museum is located at the north end of the Farmington Public Library, 101 N A St, where it shares space with the genealogy room. The exhibit of artifacts represents the 16 historic events depicted on the 20 by 22-foot History of Farmington mural prominently displayed on the north wall of the library.
Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse dozens of booths at the Family Lifestyle Expo being held Friday and Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center. The expo is presented by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by KFMO/B104 and J98/KREI radio, with dozens of resources and vendors for attendees with which to connect.
Several sections of Farmington were left without power Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer hit an AmerenUE pole at the intersection of Washington and Maple streets about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.
FEBRUARY
It appears that the Farmington City Council is honing in on a final decision regarding the legal use of side-by-side vehicles on city streets after Josh Harris, co-owner of Midwest Sports Center, spoke before the body at its Dec. 13 meeting asking that Farmington fall in line with other St. Francois County cities in allowing their use on city roads.
A little more than seven months after a fire at American Legion Post 416 in Farmington left the veterans service organization without a place to meet, reconstruction of the building's interior is almost complete and its first activity already placed on the calendar.
Authorities were dispatched to a shooting near 201 South Washington Street in Farmington at 8:24 p.m. Thursday. Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said a 39-year-old Farmington man was found lying in the roadway across from Mineral Area CPRC with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Farmington Rotary Club donated a musical set of playground equipment to the city that has been installed at Engler Park. The equipment includes a xylophone, drums and a tubular-bell chime by Little Tikes Commercial Playground.
The Farmington High School Air Force JROTC held a Veterans Recognition Night prior to the varsity boys basketball game between the Central Rebels and the Farmington Knights on Jan. 25 at the Farmington Field House.
John Crouch is being remembered in the community as a consummate gentleman, respected businessman and affable public servant who ably represented his hometown of Farmington both in politics and through his public persona until his death Wednesday at the age of 71.
David Braun, who died Wednesday at the age of 76, is being remembered as an entrepreneur, community activist, dreamer and natural born leader by his many friends and family who knew him best.
The city of Farmington has a new way to promote itself when the mayor and other municipal officials visit local schools — a coloring book that tells the history of the largest of St. Francois County’s cities.
A community event taking place this weekend in the Parkland — the Spring Fling Vendor Blender — will provide assistance to the Mineral Area College Food Pantry by bringing a wide selection of vendors and their wares to Farmington’s Centene Center.
The 19 candidates for the 2019 Farmington High School Sweetheart Queen are Ann Raymer, Maiya Tragesser, Emmagyn Parton, Leah Eckhoff, Chloe Majeske, Lilly Polaski, Laiken Cash, Ella Giuliani and Emilia Selena Torres; and back row, from left: Lilly Combs, Macey Vandiver, Stephanie Conaway, Hanna Hughes, Anna Hansen, Jasmine Cochran, Virginia Lugo, Amelia Sproat and Aleasia Ryan.
After the Farmington City Council heard Police Chief Rick Baker’s views on allowing side-by-side vehicles to legally drive on city streets at its Feb. 14 meeting and appeared to agree with his assessment that such occurrences be allowed only on special occasions throughout the year with the issuance of a parade permit, an employee of Midwest Sports Center, along with around eight to 10 off-the-road recreational vehicle enthusiasts, appeared at its Feb. 25 meeting to once again plead their case.
MARCH
“Calling All Heroes!” will be the theme for the 41st annual Farmington Country Days celebration, set for May 31-June 2 in downtown Farmington. At a press conference held Friday at Farmington’s Long Memorial Hall, Jerry and Susan Weems were introduced as this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Country Days.
Farmington High School crowned Anna Hansen the 2019 Sweetheart Queen Saturday Night at a coronation ceremony held Saturday evening at the Farmington High School Field House.
Farmington teams that took part in the State Championship for Vex Robotics held in Linn, Missouri this month took the top four spots in the competition with three teams qualifying for the World Championship that will be held April 24-30 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Farmington City Council designated a new city park as John R. Crouch Memorial Park in honor of the businessman, alderman and city advocate who died in February at the age of 71.
Voters in the Farmington R-7 School District will be determining the fate of a $16 million bond issue seeking to upgrade school facilities and add security improvements when they head to the polls April 2.
APRIL
After Mayor Larry Forsythe appointed Farmington businessman Edward Felker to fill the alderman position won by the late John Crouch in the April 2 municipal election, he was sworn in at the city council meeting for a one-year term by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff.
A building housing the Hair We Go beauty salon in downtown Farmington began to collapse around noon Monday and is now in even worse shape after a city crew came in to tear down the rest of it. The property owners are angry about the damage, while the city said it was only trying to help them save some money in removing a hazard in the community.
City employees removed a portion of old sidewalk on a portion of Boyce Street. The project is a result of a city resident living on the street appearing before the Farmington City Council last month to complain about new sidewalk being put in on one side of the street, but not the other. After hearing the complaint, the city's Public Works Committee decided to upgrade the other side as well.
The city of Farmington hosted an awards banquet on the night of April 10 in appreciation for all of the volunteers past and present that have contributed in various ways to the city.
Mayor Larry Forsythe reluctantly announced at the city council meeting that there will be a beer garden at this year's Farmington Country Days taking place May 31-June 2.
A suspect — reported to be a high school student, but not a juvenile — was arrested after a truck he was driving hit several electric poles on South Main Street in Fredericktown in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving much of the south part of town without power.
MAY
Farmington High School’s Haile Stadium was filled to the brim with student athletes, adult volunteers and students who gathered to take part in this year’s Special Olympics competition. Around 150 athletes from throughout the area took part.
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe made an official statement at Thursday’s city council meeting regarding the recent incident involving the city’s demolition of the downtown Hair We Go beauty salon after the parapet wall of the business began to crumble around noon on April 22.
The District Teacher of the Year award for 2019 was presented to Farmington Middle School instructor Eric Johnson.
Former Farmington educator, mentor and community leader Chuck Carleton died May 7 at the age of 72. His many acts of kindness and genuine concern for others made him one of the most loved and respected people in the region.
City Administrator Greg Beavers announced at Monday evening’s Farmington City Council meeting that municipal workers began construction earlier in the day on a public courtyard, or plaza, that will see a block of Jefferson Street — from Columbia to Harrison Street — permanently closed to traffic.
The 2019 Farmington High School senior class graduated 231 students during commencement exercises held Sunday afternoon in the Farmington Civic Center.
JUNE
The 2019 Farmington Country Days three-day festival ended with crowds of happy guests enjoying the many events, activities and festivities brought to the historic downtown area once again through the efforts of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and its many business and community supporters.
The Farmington City Council is only one step away from granting final approval to a zoning regulation for the establishment of medical marijuana businesses in the city after hearing a presentation on the proposed ordinance from Development Services Director Tim Porter on Thursday night.
The Farmington History Museum-sponsored “Back to the Past” walking tour — themed “The Heritage of West Columbia Street” — will feature a four-block tour where the fascinating history of the homes and street will be relived.
A planned second reading and vote by the Farmington City Council to approve a proposed zoning ordinance for the establishment of medical marijuana businesses in the city hit a snag when a councilman expressed concern about a part of the ordinance setting 500 feet as a buffer zone around the facilities from any existing school, church or daycare.
