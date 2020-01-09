A look back at 2019 – Part 2

JULY
A ribbon cutting and open house was held last week at Parkland Health Center in recognition of the upcoming grand opening of the hospital’s new cancer center.
Republic Service General Manager Brent Batliner, spoke on recycling. He was the guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at Centene Center.
The Farmington City Council adopted a medical marijuana zoning ordinance on the night of July 11 when it met in regular session at Long Memorial Hall.
Long-time Farmington businessman Cecil Hulsey, 94, died Monday at his Olathe, Kansas residence. The former owner of Coldwell Banker-Hulsey Real Estate, Hulsey retired at the age of 90 after selling the business to Kim and Brian Hutson in December 2015.
After taking into account the increasing expense and diminishing financial return on the city’s collection of recyclables, as well as the continual problem of people dropping off un-recyclable items and non-residential use of the facility, the Farmington City Council voted Monday night to shut down the city’s recycling center as of Sept. 1.
The BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride returned to the Parkland for its seventh year of raising funds for the families of emergency responders who die in the line of duty. This year's event also shared some of the proceeds to the Mennonite community after the recent accident of one of their carriages on Highway OO that led to the death of a child.
AUGUST
Vehicles drove into a garage bay at the Farmington fire house Monday morning to be loaded with food. The St. Louis Area Foodbank partnered with the Farmington Ministerial Alliance to distribute food to the needy in Farmington.
Local musicians and vocalists took to the stage at the Centene Center this Friday and Saturday for its 17th year to perform some of pop music’s greatest hits at the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert.
The Cardboard Boat Regatta returned last week to the Farmington Water Park, providing a special time of fun, excitement and laughter for kids of all ages. The event was sponsored by Farmington Parks and Recreation.
The Old St. Francois County Jail in downtown Farmington has come back to life with a new purpose and with a hopefully better class of citizens transitioning through the building. A large turnout of local leaders were on hand for the grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday for the city's new museum and visitor’s center.
The city of Farmington has teamed with the SEMO Family Violence Council (SEMOFVC) to start a program for abused women to rebuild their lives. The city will lease a home that it owns near the end of one of the runways at the Farmington Airport.
Bright colors and backpacks were the order of the day Wednesday morning as the Farmington School District began its first day of the new school year, marking the end of summer vacation.
State Representatives Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, and Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis were the guest speakers at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Thursday at Centene Center.
Following an almost three-hour meeting Monday night focused almost exclusively on a proposed resolution allowing the city of Farmington to take over residential solid waste collection, the city council unanimously voted down the ordinance after being on the receiving end of scathing comments made by city residents, as well as owners and employees of two local independent trash companies.
SEPTEMBER
A crowd turned up for the Alzheimer's Walk in Farmington on Saturday. A ceremony was held at 9 a.m., followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m.
The Visions of Hope Training Program held its “Inspiration on the Runway” modeling event Sept. 8 at the Centene Center with around 200 in attendance.
Music, beer and barbecue was on everyone’s mind in downtown Farmington Friday night and Saturday as the Second Annual Farmington Fall Fest "Brews, Blues, and BBQ," organized by the Farmington Tourism Board and sponsored by Karsch Family Dental, returned to the city's downtown.
Farmington LIFE Center's Masquerade Ball returned for its third go-around from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at Alexander’s Hall.
Mayor Larry Forsythe informed the city council that he will begin writing an informational column about the city for The Farmington Press.
The former Presbyterian Orphanage, located on Pine Street in Farmington, has been recreated as the Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services (PCHAS) and will feature new programs and services for at-risk youth.
It was announed at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Business and Community Luncheon that Laura Raymer, director of chamber events and program marketing, is going to step down from her role in the organization.
"A Knight of Remembrance" is the theme for the 2019 Farmington High School Homecoming. A total of eight candidates are competing for the role of Homecoming Queen: Brittany Ladd, Ella Gray, Emily Childs, Emily Gosling, Melissa Miller, Peyton McLeod, Kayla Galczynski and Emmagyn Parton.
The city of Farmington confirmed that Starbucks has expressed interest in opening a local store in town.
OCTOBER
You have free articles remaining.
The Farmington Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) organized an assembly Friday morning in the field house featuring 30 military veterans who were preparing to leave for Washington, D.C. as participants in the Veterans Honor Tour of the Heartland.
The city of Farmington Public Safety Committee met at the St. Francois County 911 Center to discuss merging the Farmington police dispatch with St. Francois County Central Dispatch.
The National Life Chain, an observance of the sacredness of human life, returned to Farmington for its 27th year.
With the resignation of Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce co-director Laura Raymer, Board of Directors President Harry Peterson announced that Candy Hente will be leading the chamber as the new executive director as of Oct. 7. It was also announced that Cassie Thomas will be joining the chamber staff beginning Oct. 16 as director of operations.
The Help the Hungry BBQ, a benefit for Farmington food pantries, was held Oct. 11.
Around 30 people gathered to take part in a special flag raising ceremony held Saturday afternoon on property located in front of the Walgreens Pharmacy at the corner of W. Karsch Boulevard and N. Potosi Street in Farmington.
The Farmington City Council entered a leasing agreement with Hurst Properties LLC for rental of the parking lot behind 102 Tap House restaurant during a brief municipal meeting held Thursday at City Hall.
A new mural on the east side of Krekeler Jewelers in Farmington has recently been completed. Local artist Brandon Warren created the mural with the ideas generated by the Krekelers to reflect the Farmington area.
The 14th Annual Harvest Night, coordinated by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, took place with more than 40 businesses signed up to serve as stops for trick or treaters in the downtown Farmington area, as well as 30 businesses hosting games on the parking lot behind the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex.
City voters will be making their wishes known at the ballot box in April regarding the 10-year extension of two city taxes that are set to expire in September 2022. The Farmington City Council approved the first readings of both legislative proposals when it met in regular session Monday night at city hall.
Farmington High School is in the process of changing how they will recognize the best of their senior class by adopting the Latin Honors System.
NOVEMBER
A special delivery of over a thousand rainbow trout were released into Giesling Lake at Engler Park by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Stocking of the lake was part of the Winter Trout Program, a partnership between the city of Farmington and the MDC,"
About 30 United States military veterans attended a special Veterans Day program held in their honor Friday at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington.
Runners and supporters gathered at El Tapatio in Farmington Saturday for the eighth annual 5K Family Fun Run hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF).
Wade Welch of Hoener Associates updated the Farminngton R-7 school board on the various construction projects throughout the district, noting that the Truman Auditorium project was nearly complete.
Thanksgiving night will be the official opening of Farmington’s newest winter attraction — an ice skating rink located next to the public library.
Mayor Larry Forsythe recognized November as National American Indian Heritage Month in a special presentation that took place during Thursday night’s Farmington City Council meeting held at city hall.
The 14th annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale was another successful fundraiser with $9,800 brought in by the live auction, $2,000 from the holiday raffle, $2,500 from the silent auction and $1,500 from the café.
Maureen Brinkley, district director of the Small Business Administratio, made a return appearance at last week's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held at Centene Center.
DECEMBER
Folks began showing up early to pick a good spot from which to watch Tuesday night's annual Krekeler's Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade. This year's theme was Hollywood Holiday. Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus officially opened Winter Wonderland at city hall.
Two Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS) vans parked at the Farmington location were vandalized in the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. They were temporarily taken out of service until the profanity spray-painted on their exterior surfaces could be removed.
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster and former pitcher Rick Horton recently visited Farmington for a meeting with local donors to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
A concert recognizing the celebration of a restored 70-year-old Kilgan pipe organ took place at Sunday, Dec. 29, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 608 E. Columbia St., in Farmington.
For the past 18 years, the doors of Cicis Pizza in Farmington has served a free Christmas Day meal along with all the trimmings — and a lot of good company. More than 700 went through the line this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.