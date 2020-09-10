'A Matter of Balance' program planned in Ste. Gen.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Missouri Extension Office in Ste. Genevieve County will host a free, hands-on, award-winning program titled “A Matter Of Balance.”

This program will be held from 9-11 a.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 14, continuing through Nov. 2, and will be taught by University of Missouri Extension specialists Estrella Carmona and Bethany Bachmann. Classes will be held in the Progress Sports Complex, Meeting Room B, 1300 Progress Parkway, in Ste. Genevieve.

Falling and the fear of falling is very common among older adults. During this program, participants will learn to view falls and the fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, learn to change their environment to reduce fall risks, and much more.

The eight-session program also includes simple, muscle strengthening exercises that participants will begin during the third session. It is designed for those who are concerned about falling, have sustained a fall in the past, or who restrict activities because of a fear of falling.

To register or for additional information, call the Ste. Genevieve County Extension Office at 573-883-3548. Social distancing guidance will be applied to ensure the safety of participants. Class will be limited, so sign up and secure your spot as soon as possible.

