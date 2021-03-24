A monumental idea!

 Skip to main content
Two Farmington R-7 elementary students are hoping to make history this year in their efforts to promote legislation designating the Gateway Arch in St. Louis as the state's official monument.

Lincoln Intermediate fifth-graders Colton Gabel, 10, and Layton Massey, 11, testified in Jefferson City at a committee hearing to further a bill containing the naming of the monument.

The story began in December of 2019 when Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau dropped by Farmington’s Lincoln Intermediate School and had students paint sections of a Missouri Bicentennial Mural to be displayed in Jefferson City.

“We are traveling around the state to get as many people as possible to participate,” Bailey said. “We expect 15-20,000 people to paint on this painting by the time we are finished. There are six million people in Missouri, so 15,000 to 20,000 is a very small number and [this group gets] to be a part of a very small number that participate.”

Horrell explained that the students use a 4-foot by 6-foot panel, but once the project is finished and assembled, the mural will be 12 feet high by 30 feet long and displayed in the Harry S Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City.

The section of the mural completed in Farmington consisted of the Gateway Arch and the Missouri State Capitol.

While they were in town, Horrell and Bailey suggested that Washington-Franklin art instructor Janis Chatman attempt to have the Gateway Arch designated the official state monument.

“We had over 600 students paint on the mural,” Chatman said. “That’s how this came about. That’s why they brought that panel specifically for the Farmington R-7 kids to paint on. They asked if we could do anything to get the arch designated as the state monument.

"I had contacted Rep. Dale Wright last spring and he explained to wait until December when bills are pre-filed. I contacted him again in December and by the next day it was a go. Within a couple of weeks they had a number for the bill and they had a hearing — and it’s on its way.

Gabel shared his thoughts about the arch and his experiences while in Jefferson City.

“This beautiful work of art is in our state that other states do not have,” he said. “We got to tour the capitol. We went to the top of the dome and looked over the whole of Jefferson City. We got to see the governor’s office.”

Massey said the visit had meant a lot to her as well.

“This experience does not come around very often," she said. "I think the St. Louis Arch is a great monument for Missouri because a lot of people think of the arch when they think of Missouri.”

Lincoln Intermediate Principal Matt Boyer believes the role his students have played in creating the mural and pushing for passage of the arch legislation has been "phenomenal."

“I think it was a unique opportunity for our students to participate in the mural painting,” he said. “I think it was fantastic for our students and community in Farmington to be a part of this process for naming a state monument.”

Asked how Gabel and Massey were selected, Principal Boyer humorously said, “Rock, paper, scissors battle.” He then went on to talk about how Gabel and Massey had been chosen for the task.

“Ms. Sarah Buerck [Lincoln Intermediate art instructor] spoke with Ms. Chatman about two quality students here, and knew they had some interest in art, and thought they would be good representation for the school and the district. Their reputation preceded them.”

Offering his impression of Rep. Wright, Gabel said, “He was really nice.” Massey added, “There’s really great food in his office, too. It was amazing!”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Gateway Arch Trivia

Forty blocks of St. Louis were demolished to build the arch and the surrounding park.

In what St. Louis city engineer W. C. Bernard called “an enforced slum-clearance program,” dozens of warehouses and cast-iron buildings housing 290 businesses were razed to create space for the arch.

If the arch’s two legs were off by as little as 1/64th of an inch, they wouldn't have joined at the top.

The stainless-steel pieces of the arch were shipped to St. Louis by train from Pennsylvania and assembled on site. Welders had to work very carefully to ensure their measurements were precise — the margin of error allowed was less than half a millimeter.

The project's insurance company predicted that 13 workers would die during construction.

The difficult construction process required people working hundreds of feet in the air with no safety nets, but somehow, not one worker died during the project.

The arch is as tall as it is wide.

The arch is 630 feet tall and 630 feet wide. Since people rarely look at the arch straight on, they experience an illusion that it’s much taller than it is wide.

The arch's tram system was invented by a man with no formal engineering training.

Because of the the arch's curved shape, a regular elevator couldn’t bring visitors from the base to the top. Montgomery Elevator Company in Moline, Illinois, was called in to solve the problem. Dick Bowser, a college dropout whose family was in the elevator business, was tasked with designing the system in just two weeks. His solution was a tram that was part elevator and part ferris wheel — and it’s the same system that takes visitors to the top of the arch today.

Dwight Eisenhower is the only president to travel to the top of the arch.

The Secret Service forbids all presidents from ascending the Gateway Arch due to its tight, enclosed space causing security concerns. The only exception to this was Dwight D. Eisenhower, who signed the order for construction of the arch in 1954. In 1967, when he was 77 years old, the former president visited St. Louis to give a speech. While a trip to the top of the arch hadn't been planned, he showed up early to deliver his speech and insisted on riding the tram up.

The arch’s recent renovation is more than twice as expensive as the original cost to build it.

When the arch was built in the early 1960s, it cost $13 million to build, or more $100 million today when adjusted for inflation. The arch is currently undergoing a $380 million refurbishment that saw the renovation of the park, the expansion of the museum, the addition of a cafe, and the raising of the riverbank to prevent flooding. The five-year project will be complete in July.

