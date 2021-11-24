A New Direction for MARMC

If everything falls into place as expected, the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center property in Farmington will soon be repurposed into a regional behavioral health center and temporary haven for the homeless.

East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) is applying for a community development block grant with the Department of Economic Development through the state for up to $2 million for renovation of a portion of the hospital located at 1212 Weber Road that was closed in January 2016. If successful, the grant will be administered by St. Francois County.

As part of the grant application process, St. Francois County and EMAA held a public hearing on the evening of Nov. 15 about the grant and how the institution would serve the community. EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey led the meeting.

“Over the course of a few months we have been working with several people to bring together what is called ‘Dream Big,'” she said. “…It is through the collaboration of 20-plus community organizations that 'Dream Big' has been created.

"Our goal through the collaboration was to determine the needs of the community so that the building could be used to meet the needs of this community. We know that our area suffers greatly due to lack of access to care for the underinsured and uninsured and the inability to pay for medical, dental and mental health/behavioral health.”

According to McCrorey, the collaboration between the community organizations identified several key components that were needed for the new facility — a skilled nursing facility, an assisted living facility and a behavioral health hospital.

“Great Mines Health Center will be providing dental, medical and behavior health,” she said. “The Farmington Senior Center will be staying where it’s at. There will be a 24 hour daycare and a crisis unit, as well.”

According to McCrorey, mental and behavioral health needs are a huge issue in the area. “In southeast Missouri we have a big black hole for mental and behavioral health care. You have mental and behavioral health patients tying up emergency rooms and tying up beds. We know there is a huge need.

"What happens sometimes when people present to the emergency room locally, there are no other services to help them through the case that they have. They are often times transported out of the area — many times to Springfield or St. Louis — and that poses a problem for many families that live in our community.”

In February, EMAA housed 65 homeless people in hotels — many of whom also had behavioral and mental health issues.

McCrorey mentioned a couple of facilities already at the site to provide shelter for the homeless.

“One of the adjacent services on the property is the Uplift Day Center,” she said. “It is for homeless people to come in and take a shower, do their laundry or get a hot meal. We also have an overnight shelter where there are two containers that have 10 bedrooms where people can sleep overnight.

"Eventually we are going to be moving the shelter to the back of the property to what was called the old maintenance building. We are also developing some low-income housing, if we get approved.”

She added that Iron and Madison County have agreed to assist in the application process for the grant, and noted that EMAA is partnering with Great Mines Health Center, a federally-qualified healthcare provider, in the endeavor.

“They are dedicated to providing services to clients with little to no income, as well as the general population,” McCrorey said. “They accept payments on a sliding scale fee which is determined by the client’s income. At this time, where they are located, they are already at capacity there. They need room to expand.”

Great Mines will use the first floor of the three-story building to provide routine behavioral services. A drive-up pharmacy will be at the end of the building. The second floor will include primary care providers, pediatrics, maternity and ancillary services, such as podiatry. On the third floor, clients will have access to dental services. The old emergency room will house a 23-hour crisis care clinic and urgent care for behavioral health.

The Farmington Ministerial Alliance will have a storage area, and its food pantry will be moving to the complex.

There are also plans for a 42-unit low-income housing complex to be constructed in the empty lot that's in front of the senior center.

McCrorey explained that EMAA will be gifted the building by its current owner, Sharo Shirshekan, once the programs are lined out. Shirshekan has spent several years working on renovations, along with obtaining the proper permits and certificates of need from the state of Missouri for each type of facility in the complex.

“We need the $2 million to finish the renovations in the three story building — the Ministerial Alliance area the daycare area and the emergency department, and doing some finishing work in the skilled nursing and assisted living facility,” McCrorey said.

Following the presentation, Shirshekan spoke to those present.

“This building will provide beginning to end service," he said. "People that come in crisis can go to the one hour crisis [clinic] or go to the 23 hour crisis [clinic], depending on how severe they are. From crisis, if they are homeless, there is a 62-bed homeless shelter. They can house them there and feed them. We adjust their medication and check what is wrong with them — physically, mentally and chemically. Sometimes they are overmedicated, we detox them.”

Shirshekan went on to say that it will cost "much more" than the $2 million to finish the project, but he is committed to funding the rest of the renovation and seeing the project through to completion.

During public comments, St. Francois County Public Administrator Gary Matheny voiced his support for the project.

“I want to tell you the problem is even worse than you think,” he said. “Our local hospital has a geriatric psychiatric unit. That’s for older adults. Younger adults which have dual diagnoses; drug and mental health problems mixed together. They are homeless, very marginalized and in desperate conditions.

"What happens is they wind up in the emergency department at Parkland Health Center and they don’t meet the criteria. A lot of these people are turned around in a turnstile fashion and come back out on the streets and then later bottom out again and wind up at the emergency room. We’ve had some desperate situations.”

A local resident raised concerns about the safety of some of his relatives who live in the vicinity of the hospital.

“They want to know about the safety of their neighborhoods from the people that are living here or being taken care of here,” he said. “They have already had problems with people that didn’t belong there.”

Addressing the questioner, McCrorey said, “The uplift overnight shelter will be manned 24-hours a day. Each part of this facility will have security, as well. There will be grounds security, as well. A lot of people say that there are more homeless folks over there, but Mr. Shirshekan can assure you that it has been happening for quite some time before the homeless shelter was put in.

'He will let you know that there were three homeless men that died on his property, they froze to death. Homeless are here — whether at this location or whether they’re lying on a park bench at the parks, or at the library or civic center — and they have been here for quite some time.”

Responding to the questioner and McCrorey, Shirshekan said, “You are right. Right now there is no control over it. But once the project is open, once we have all the steps in place, I will say that 90% of the problem will go away.

"The rest of it, between the city and the guard that we will have for the complex will take care of it. We are going to be having childcare there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I can’t let anything happen to those children.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

