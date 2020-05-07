A new 'normal' in Jefferson City

The House Budget Committee had approved its version of the state operating budget on March 15, but as lawmakers returned to continue their work before the constitutional deadline it was clear that plan would require significant changes to reflect the reality of the current revenue situation. Legislative leaders worked together to determine that approximately $700 million in savings would need to be found in order to bring the state’s general revenue fund into balance.

The budget approved by the House this week achieves the $700 million in savings primarily by eliminating new decision items. In total the budget removes approximately $454 million in new items that had been recommended by the governor or the House Budget Committee. The House Budget Committee chairman noted that by finding savings in these areas, few state services would be impacted.

The budget savings also include approximately $146 million in reductions to core department funding, with the bulk of that figure coming from higher education institutions. In total, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget plan reduces higher education funding by 10 percent, which is a slight increase to the approximately 8.3 percent that is currently being withheld by the governor. Additionally, the spending plan achieves another $100 million in savings by increasing fund transfers to general revenue or avoiding transfers out of general revenue.