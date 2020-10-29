A&P Manager 'Bill' Brewer retires

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Wm. T. “Bill” Brewer, local manager of A&P Food Store, received early retirement after serving his many friends locally for over 26 years, Bill, at 55, has given A&P Food Stores 35 years of continuous service, serving as manager in A&P Stores in Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Jackson, and Cape Girardeau before coming to Farmington.
For many years Bill was very active in many business, social and religious organizations. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1956; helped organize one council and service as district deputy of the Knights of Columbus Councils in the Lead Belt area. He was referred to as the “Daddy” of one of the most successful Teen Towns our community has ever had.
He reminisced at great length about many of his employees who started on their road to success as carryout boys and stock clerks. In the old store A&P had when he first came to Farmington. His greatest sorrow was the loss of Paul Detring, a former employee, who gave his life to the food industry.
He started working as a marble polisher in a monument shop for 3 ½ cents per hour. His take home pay for 40 hours was $1.40 a week. Of course, he was only 12 years old. At the age of 19 he began his employment with A&P Food Stores at $10.00 for a 48-hour work week.
Bill doesn’t belong to the “give up” club; he already has several irons in the fire to expend his energies toward. In addition to these “irons” he has four grandsons and four granddaughters, who have enjoyed their many visits to his store. They now must seek new avenues of entertainment from their favorite granddad.
Bill and Irma have made plans for enjoyment of their remaining years. They both say many thanks to all their friends for their happiness these past 27 years and wish Mr. and Mrs. John Beam every success.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!