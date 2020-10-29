A&P Manager 'Bill' Brewer retires

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 29, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Wm. T. “Bill” Brewer, local manager of A&P Food Store, received early retirement after serving his many friends locally for over 26 years, Bill, at 55, has given A&P Food Stores 35 years of continuous service, serving as manager in A&P Stores in Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Jackson, and Cape Girardeau before coming to Farmington.

For many years Bill was very active in many business, social and religious organizations. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1956; helped organize one council and service as district deputy of the Knights of Columbus Councils in the Lead Belt area. He was referred to as the “Daddy” of one of the most successful Teen Towns our community has ever had.

He reminisced at great length about many of his employees who started on their road to success as carryout boys and stock clerks. In the old store A&P had when he first came to Farmington. His greatest sorrow was the loss of Paul Detring, a former employee, who gave his life to the food industry.