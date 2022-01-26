A pound pup and 13 cats need homes at local pounds

Two cats at the Farmington Pound; five cats at the Park Hills Pound; a dog and two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

A friendly female cat picked up in the 100 block of North Alexander is available now for adoption.

A friendly 1-2-year-old male cat picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton will be available Tuesday for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Two male cats, approximately a year old, are friendly to people and other cats. Both are available now for adoption.

Two female cats, approximately a year old, are friendly to people and other cats. Both are available now for adoption.

A 5- to 6-year-old female cat is skittish and extremely skinny. She will be available Thursday for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To meet or adopt, call city hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

A male Lab mix named Buddy weighs around 60 pounds and is a friendly guy. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs. Buddy is looking for a loving forever home!

A cat, gender unknown, is around a year old. It is friendly when not caged and available now for adoption.

A friendly cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. It is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.

A 10-12-week-old cat, gender unknown, is not happy at the pound. It is available now for adoption.

Two friendly 12-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

