A 'pound pup' and cat are looking for loving homes
A 'pound pup' and cat are looking for loving homes

A dog and cat at Farmington Animal Control are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for:

• Female mixed breed dog named “Nala” is a year-and-a-half old. Surrendered to animal control by her owners, Nala is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with her owner. Her previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. She prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.

• Male cat named Snickers is very sweet and an older cat. He was surrendered by his owner and needs a loving home where he's the only pet.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington pound. Farmington Animal Control, 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Officer Boyd at 573-6319521.

